Days before ditching Prince William’s white-tie event, Kate Middleton sent a subtle message of ‘new beginnings’ post-cancer

If action speaks louder than words, then so do jewelries with their symbolic meanings. Kate Middleton had worn such jewelry on her first public appearance post her cancer treatment and it sent a subtle message about how she’s doing amid her recovery.

The Princess of Wales joined her husband, Prince William, in Southport in mid-October to meet the families of the victims of the mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed yoga and dance class in July. For the visit, she wore a pair of gold fern drop earrings handcrafted by Catherine Zoraida Blackwell and although it has long been in her collection, it was a fitting choice to wear for the occasion.

Pictures: William and Kate met the emergency workers who had first responded to the knife attack and then the violence and disorder which followed in the days after. They also had a private meeting, away from the cameras, with the families of the three young victims. Both the… pic.twitter.com/0Gk4T3l6wF — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) October 10, 2024

The jeweler told People that “ferns are a symbol of endurance, resilience and new beginnings.” She also said of Kate: “She’s so good at sending those thoughtful messages and I love that about her. She’s so thoughtful and caring in every way.” Blackwell likewise shared her joy at seeing the mother-of-three back at work, “doing what she loves, the things she cares about so much about.”

Kate has been a fan of the Colombian-born jeweler’s designs since 2012 with five pieces in her collection inspired by their mutual love of the outdoors. Blackwell shared how the princess got a hold of her designs saying that Kate’s PA got in touch to tell her that they really like her jewelry and asked if she could send some pieces to the palace.

She said: “I think they were drawn to it because of the nature aspect of my work. Two weeks later, Kate was on tour in Malaysia and wore a pair of my earrings to compliment a gold embellished Alexander McQueen gown to attend a state dinner. It was mind-blowing. It really was a dream moment!”

Speaking about Kate’s cancer journey, Blackwell noted that “it was such an important time for her to be out of the limelight, just with her family, solely concentrating on her health.” She said she “can’t imagine how hard it must have been for her this year” and shared that she also personally wrote to Kate to share her well wishes and gratitude for her support over the years.

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales



As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.



The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an… pic.twitter.com/9S1W8sDHUL — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 9, 2024

The fern earrings were not only symbolic for the purpose of Kate and William’s visit at Southport. It also sent a subtle message about how she’s coping with life amid her focus to stay cancer free. She said in a video message in September that she’s doing the best she can to stick to that goal because even though she has completed her chemotherapy, her “path to healing and full recovery is long.” Thus, she “must continue to take each day as it comes” even if it means missing out on some important royal gatherings such as Tuesday’s Diplomatic Corps Reception at Buckingham Palace.

The Court Circular recorded she had a meeting with her Early Years team at Windsor Castle in the morning that day, which could explain her absence at the white-tie event held in the evening. William, King Charles III, and Queen Camilla welcomed 900 guests to the reception and her absence was notable, given that she has been a consistent figure at the event since 2013. Royal author Robert Jobson reasoned that Kate probably missed such an important occasion planned months ahead because she is “taking the time to focus on getting fit and strong again while she can and doing it on her terms.”

