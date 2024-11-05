‘She has a different perspective now’: Kate Middleton to make big change to how she handles being Princess of Wales going forward

Kate Middleton is making a comeback now that she’s done with her preventative chemotherapy. But instead of going out with a bang for her return to the spotlight, she’s believed to be more strategic now with her engagements as she’s afraid to get seriously ill again.

The Princess of Wales has spent much of this year out of the public eye ever since she announced her cancer diagnosis in March. She returned to her Royal duties on June 15 when she attended the Trooping the Color ceremony with the Royal Family but then got off the radar again, only to announce months later that she had completed her treatment on Sept. 9.

Kate Middleton announces she has completed chemotherapy treatment:



"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," pic.twitter.com/C3WMDfEfQC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 9, 2024

Since finishing her therapy, Prince William’s wife has been slowly resuming her job as a working royal. However, she did not make her first public engagement post-chemotherapy until last month when she joined her husband on a meaningful visit to Southport to show support to the bereaved families of the July 29 knife attack victims.

NEW: A first public engagement for the Princess of Wales as Kate decides to join Prince William on a visit to the community in Southport, which was so traumatised after the killing of three young girls there in the summer.

Kate recently announced her chemotherapy treatment had… pic.twitter.com/pI8RBMhs25 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) October 10, 2024

Nearly a month later, the Duchess of Cambridge is reportedly busy preparing for her official return. But according to Catherine: the Princess of Wales author Robert Jobson, royal fans and the public, in general, should not expect much from Kate since she’s making a big change to how she handles her role in the palace moving forward.

“I think William is very keen that she does stage a comeback, but I don’t think that necessarily signals that we’re going to get a big tranche of engagements, one after the other,” Jobson told Hello! Magazine after noting that Princess Kate will prioritize key events from now on since she’s also determined to spend more time with her family.

The British journalist explained that what the mom of three wants to do is to focus on “more impactful events” and practice a “less is more” approach. What this means is she’s going to hand-pick her public appearances, so she won’t have a lot on her plate but still achieve that maximum impact as the “main female star” of the Royal Family.

“If she has her way, she will come back in stages and do things that are important to her: because she doesn’t want to get ill again but also, I’m told, because she has a different perspective now,” said Jobson, who also pointed out that her official comeback would not necessarily translate to her being seen a lot more in public. Instead, she’ll be carrying out select engagements while still doing behind-the-scenes work.

The author predicts that part of her priority engagements could involve traveling, especially since her illness prevented her and Prince William from taking on trips and visiting other places this year. It’s also possible for the duchess to carry out solo projects and leave the kids to her husband.

But, what drove Princess Kate to devise a new approach to her role as a working royal? According to the royal commentator, it was her ordeal with cancer that made her see things differently. The entire experience was so life-changing for her that she has “changed the way she lives her life, and I think she will be making her own choices [but] her priority is still her family,” said Jobson.

