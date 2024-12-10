‘He looked really nice, and I told him that’: Donald Trump can’t stop gushing over how ‘really, very handsome’ Prince William is

Prince William, Your Highness, I don’t know how to tell you this, but I think your new best bud wants to be more than just friends. The Prince of Wales made an unlikely new ally in the form of Donald Trump over the weekend as the heir to the throne and the next POTUS came together for a significant meeting while attending the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

William and Trump sat down for a 40-minute discussion which seemed to ignite some kind of unexpected bond between the pair. The prince was photographed in a very smiley mood — suggesting he enjoyed the president-elect’s company a lot more than his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, did — and Trump… Well, let’s just say Donny’s got it bad. We haven’t seen him this smitten since he forgot he was running against Kamala Harris in the election and favorably compared her to his own wife.

We have the sneakiest suspicion that the prince, someone who’s perfected putting on a polite smile in front of people he doesn’t really want to be speaking with since childhood, was faking it. However, it’s clear that Trump is now head over heels for his new “handsome” royal pal.

“He’s a good-looking guy’: Donald Trump is ready to risk it all for his prince

Photo by Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images

Trump spoke to The New York Post to reflect on how the meeting went, and — never one to keep his private thoughts private — this is where he spilled his guts about his real feelings for Prince William: he’s infatuated with his new friend and he doesn’t care who knows it!

“He’s a good-looking guy. He looked really, very handsome,” Trump told The Post, unprompted. “Some people look better in person? He looked great. He looked really nice, and I told him that.”

It seems that Trump is the latest person to swoon in the face of William’s new facial hair. The prince earned himself a new legion of lust-filled fans this fall after debuting a neatly trimmed beard, which caused him to acquire a new nickname — “Prince Will-Yum!” Anytime William has appeared in official military uniform since has transformed boring Royal functions into phwoar-worthy photo shoots for his adoring subjects out there. Now it seems we can count Trump among their number.

That’s not to say that Donny’s crush on William is skin deep, however — he’s not that shallow (at least, on this occasion). By the sounds of it, Trump has fallen hook, line, and sinker for the prince’s personal integrity, too. He also told The Post how the pair had spoken about the recent health scares of King Charles and Princess Kate, with Trump gushing over how much the prince clearly “loves” them both.

“I asked him about his wife and he said she’s doing well,” continued the heart-eyed election-winner. “And I asked him about his father and his father is fighting very hard, and he loves his father, and he loves his wife, so it was sad.”

Typically, it’s Trump himself who (mystifyingly) inspires these kind of feelings in his loved-up lackeys — just see J.D. Vance proudly declaring himself Donny’s new wife at Thanksgiving — but in this case the swagger of future sovereign Prince William was too strong to resist. We all know Trump would love to be America’s king, so maybe seducing the next king of England is his Plan B.

