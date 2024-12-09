Donald Trump said 5 words to Prince William that left him beaming, and no they weren’t ‘I’m gonna deport Prince Harry’

In an unforeseen development that must’ve left Prince Harry in a cold sweat, his estranged brother and the incoming president who’s out to get him have apparently become besties. Prince William and Donald Trump both traveled to Paris over the weekend for the reopening of the new-look Notre Dame shopping mall Cathedral, and the pair appeared to form an unexpected and immediate bond.

The prince and the prez — both the next heads of state of their respective countries, if you think about it — held a photo call in front of the press before going off to have an in-depth 40 minute meeting at the British Ambassador’s residence in the French capital. Surprisingly, the very different duo didn’t appear awkward and ill-matched in front of the cameras but seemed to instantly hit it off.

In particular, Trump offered the heir to the throne a few glowing words that caused William to grin like someone had just told him his little brother had stubbed his toe, stepped on a LEGO, and banged his elbow all at the same time.

Donald Trump brands Prince William “a good man” as he delivers five-word verdict on future king

While William was careful not to give reporters any direct words about his feelings on the world’s most polarizing politician, Trump couldn’t stop gushing about his appreciation for the Prince of Wales. As has garnered much attention, at one point while posing for pics, Trump jovially indicated William and noted, “Good man, this one.”

As the photos continued, William’s grin only got bigger when Trump pointed his thumb in the prince’s direction and summed up his feelings about his recent royal duties in five glowing words. “He’s doing a fantastic job,” said Trump. Although he didn’t go into specifics, we can assume Trump’s referring to William stepping into his father King Charles’ role much more of late, in a year that has seen the prince forced to juggle his personal and private duties like never before.

Trump’s high praise for Prince William comes in sharp contrast to his comments about Harry and wife Meghan Markle, who he once dubbed “nasty,” as the president-elect has caused much fuss for warning that he could reopen the Duke of Sussex’s visa case. Trump is said to have such a dislike for Harry because he feels that the duke “betrayed” his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who he was supposedly very fond of. Clearly, nobody has told him that the late queen was really, really not fond of him.

Although the pair’s meeting went on behind closed doors, the palace has confirmed that it was “warm” and “friendly” and that much of the discussion revolved around the long-lasting partnership between the U.K. and the U.S. and their hopes for it to continue in the future. Trump is also said to have “shared some warm and fond memories” about Queen Elizabeth with William for which the prince was “extremely grateful.”

Alright, so in reality Trump probably rambled on incoherently for the whole time while the prince nodded along politely. Even so, these two making such a big song and dance about becoming allies is a notable twist that will no doubt grab Harry’s attention. Forget Wills and Kate, apparently the new power couple in town is Wills and Don.

