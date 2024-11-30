‘A life pretty cocooned from Trumpite America’: Prince Harry loses close friend but refuses to let the absence or Donald Trump’s presence dictate his children’s life

The recent election of Donald Trump has raised questions about how safe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in their California-based refuge. However, even if a Republican victory is bad news for Harry, the Duke of Sussex refuses to leave the U.S. for the sake of his children.

Recommended Videos

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have established a carefully curated existence in Montecito, one of California’s most exclusive enclaves. Their $22 million Mediterranean-style villa, nestled between the Santa Ynez Mountains and the Pacific Ocean, provides them with the privacy and security they sought when leaving royal life. As former BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond tells OK! Magazine, the couple has found their ideal balance there: “They seem to love their life there…Sun, sea, and freedom have a lot to offer.”

The Sussex family’s commitment to their American life extends beyond mere residence. Their decision to enroll five-year-old Archie in a California school demonstrates their long-term investment in the region. The area offers prestigious educational options, including the celebrity-favored Circle of Children Preschool in Santa Monica, where children of stars like Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks have attended. So, while Harry’s close friend, Ellen DeGeneres, has fled the U.S. after the election results, the Sussexes are determined to stand their ground in California.

The Sussexes will keep living their California dream

Trump's knowledge and understanding of America's history is pitiful.

Did he not say that Prince Harry should not be permitted to stay in the US because he had 'betrayed the Queen? — Margaret Brennan (@mmbrenn) November 29, 2024

Despite the departure of their close friend, the Sussexes remain steadfast in their commitment to California. As Bond puts it, their chosen location in a “very liberal, Democratic part of the United States – and in one of the most expensive and protected areas of California” allows them to maintain what she describes as “a life pretty cocooned from Trumpite America.” This strategic choice enables them to raise their children in an environment aligned with their values while maintaining distance from political turbulence.

The presence of Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, has been instrumental in their decision to stay. Bonds explains, “Meghan loves being close to her mother, who plays a big part in their lives. The children are settled and Harry has said he now regards the United States as home.” This family support system has proven crucial as they raise Archie and Lilibet in their new cultural context, away from the Royal Family. That’s part of the reason why Harry and Meghan refuse to leave California without a fight.

While DeGeneres and her wife, Portia De Rossi, have chosen the U.K. following Trump’s electoral triumph, the Sussexes are taking a different approach. “They will obviously not be happy with the result of the election, but I doubt if it is enough for them to uproot their family and move elsewhere,” Bond explains. So, despite Trump’s ominous comments about the Prince’s immigrant status, the couple is prepared to fight any deportation attempts. They have assembled a solid legal team to address any immigration concerns that might arise during Trump’s presidency.

The Sussexes’ resolve to maintain their children’s stability in their chosen home, regardless of the political climate, speaks to their long-term commitment to American life. That’s a wise decision, considering they are not even close to repairing their broken bonds with the Royal Family.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy