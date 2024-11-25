Donald Trump just sent shivers down Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s spines by putting an unhinged dog-murderer in charge of their future

Hollywood has already started emptying out post-Donald Trump’s election win, with Ellen DeGeneres notably ditching the U.S. for the U.K. at top speed. Among Ellen’s former neighbors just happened to be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a couple widely known not to be too thrilled at the idea of living in Trump’s America again. Especially given how he’s threatened to kick them out of the country in the past.

There’s been much speculation over whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could follow in DeGeneres’ footsteps and flee the States — for Europe, at least, if not for Harry’s estranged homeland — but so far it doesn’t look like the duo is planning on it. Nevertheless, Trump’s latest appointment to his cabinet has left them more fearful for the future than they already were. And who can blame them?

Sussexes left with “shivers being sent down their spines” after Donald Trump’s “no-nonsense” Homeland Security appointment

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Harry and Meghan are believed to be none too thrilled at Donald Trump’s nomination to head up his Department of Homeland Security — the president-elect has put South Dakota governor Kristi Noem up for the job. A job that would theoretically put her in charge of whether the prince gets to stay in the U.S.

“I do expect Harry and Meghan reading the news of Donald Trump appointments with shivers being sent down their spines,” Royal expert Richard Eden noted, specifically regarding Noem, via Express. If it came up again, Trump’s Department of Homeland Security would no doubt take a very different tack on Harry’s case than the previous administration, which Eden opines had “done them a few favors.”

Eden is referring to how the contentious issue of Harry’s drug use, as admitted in his memoir Spare but which called into question the validity of his Visa application, was concluded earlier this year. Things ended in Harry’s favor, but Trump has previously indicated that he would be less inclined to cut the Royal any slack, apparently because he “loved” Queen Elizabeth II and didn’t like how Harry ditched the Royals. Ssh, nobody tell him what the late queen thought of him.

“It sounds like she [Kristi Noem] is a ‘no-nonsense figure’ from what I read, so you may find she is less sympathetic than her predecessor,” Eden concluded.

“No-nonsense” is definitely one way to describe what kind of a person Kristi Noem is. Unhinged demon is another. At one point, she was touted as a potential running mate/VP for Trump, but this fell by the wayside when it became apparent that she was too extreme even for him. Specifically, after we learned how she had killed her own family’s dog in anger — a revelation that didn’t even get leaked but came from Noem’s own testimony in her autobiography.

In other words, you don’t want to find yourself in Noem’s crosshairs, so it would be understandable if Harry and Meghan really are trembling at the thought of a proud and self-proclaimed dog-killer determining their future. Donny may claim he had a fondness for Queen Elizabeth, but the famous Corgi-lover would not approve of Noem.

