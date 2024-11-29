Prince Harry to face a blue Christmas as King Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton rub painful memories in his face

It’s never fun being on the outside of a wholesome Christmas get-together looking in — just ask the Grinch. Family bust-ups get particularly sore around the holidays as old wounds are reopened by the memories of fun festive times gone by. So it’s no wonder that we’re hearing both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in for a “bittersweet” Christmas this year as two people estranged from their relatives.

The Duchess of Sussex is known to be expecting to feel a touch lonesome this yuletide, as the only close relative she’s still on good terms with is her mother, Doria Ragland. Definitely don’t expect her half-sister, Samantha Markle, to show up to the Sussex residence on Dec. 25 — although, even if she did, she might visit Prince William instead, seeing as she can’t tell her Royal brother-in-law and his brother apart. Speaking of, Harry himself is apparently acutely feeling the scars of his own shattered family as the holidays approach.

“It may hurt”: Prince Harry deals with the sting of King Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton snubbing him for Christmas

Photo by Phil Harris – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Royal Family is having a right royal reunion this festive season as Prince William and Kate Middleton have confirmed they are spending Christmas morning in Sandringham with King Charles and Queen Camilla, with their three children in tow. Although the Prince and Princess of Wales will later spend Christmas dinner with the Middletons, this still marks a major coming-together of the Windsor clan as even Prince Andrew will be there. The only ones missing are, of course, Harry and Meghan.

If you believe what sources are telling OK!, this is leaving Harry in something of a funk. Sources say that the duke always loved spending the holidays with his large extended family, so to see them all reunite without him is leaving him “hurt.” In fact, Harry’s feeling even more cut-off than his wife, as at least Meghan has her mother around to mark the festivities with.

“For Harry. it reminds him that he doesn’t have any of his side of the family to celebrate with,” sources claim. “The kids won’t be seeing their cousins, and that was one of his favourite things growing up – all the cousins playing together at Sandringham. It may well even hurt seeing all the royals together, going to church and just enjoying each other’s company.”

In some good news, the new year should allow Harry a chance to strengthen his connection to at least one of his cousins, and thereby allow his own kids to get to know theirs. Harry and Meghan have recently purchased a new property in Portugal, near to a favorite vacation bolthole of his favorite cousin, Princess Eugenie, her husband, and her two young children. Although the $4.7 million residence is not yet completed, the Sussexes intend to use it as a summer home so it should be ready by then. It looks like Harry may be in for a cold Christmas, but warmer pastures are ahead of him.

