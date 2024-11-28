Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new $4.7 million home isn’t even complete yet, but wait that’s not as bad as it sounds

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle splurged an eye-watering $4.7 million on a fancy new home in Portugal earlier this year, but the couple haven’t even been able to make use of it yet due to the property not even being finished.

Last month the Sussexes sealed the deal on a luxury villa – one of 300 at the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean club. Despite the property being bought and paid for a month ago, the couple and their children have been unable to even make use of it yet because the home is still very much under construction.

It’s not really that bad though

Although there’s no doubt that this is inconvenient for the royal couple, it’s not the end of the world. A source close to the pair explained that they aren’t looking to use the villa as a permanent home, but rather a simple holiday home. They are still very much going to be based in the U.S. As a source told Express UK:

“The villa in Portugal is more an investment than anything else and construction hasn’t even been completed yet […] It hasn’t been purchased as a new home, but more as a holiday retreat and something they can put their money into to protect their assets.”

In that case there really isn’t a rush to see the villa completed anytime soon. I mean, I guess it’s a little annoying, but the couple no doubt knew that the property wouldn’t be complete when they purchased it so it’s not really as bad as it seems.

Sources maintain that leaving the country isn’t even an option as Harry and Meghan view California as their home and their eldest child, Archie, has just started school giving them more reason to stick around and give him the stability he needs. That’s not to say that staying in the U.S. will be easy for the pair, especially when Donald Trump has alluded to deporting the prince on multiple occasions. However, the Sussexes intend to fight any attempts to deport Harry, they want to stay in the place they see as their home.

There has been much speculation that Harry and Meghan will use the villa as a means of being closer to the prince’s family in the U.K. If that’s the case then they could be spending quite a bit of time there simply due to convenience. That is if Harry even wants to rebuild the bridges that have been burnt.

For now, the couple and their kids have their feet firmly planted on the ground at their home in Montecito and things don’t look set to change. They’ve built their life there and they seem pretty happy where they are. For now.

