Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ‘fight’ Donald Trump’s deportation attempts as the real reason they won’t leave the U.S. is outed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t about to pull an Ellen DeGeneres as they’re said to be ready to “fight” Donald Trump if he comes for their family. The aforementioned former talk show host immediately fled the U.S. for the U.K. in the wake of the Republican candidate’s election victory this month, which led to much speculation that her ex-neighbors, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, could follow suit and high-tail it back to Blighty before Trump could revoke Harry’s visa.

This is something the perturbing president-elect has threatened to do before (although, to be fair, Trump does say a lot of things), so the Sussexes would be forgiven for wanting to get out of dodge while the ball is still in their court. As it happens, however, there are no signs that the couple are about to return to England to get away from Trump’s new regime.

You might think this is because the thought of having to deal with the Royal Family again is even scarier than what Trump could throw at them, but the real reason for their decision to stay in the States is apparently more to do with the next generation than Harry’s torn relationship with the last.

Harry and Meghan fleeing the U.S. “not even an option” due to one very important reason

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

As per what insider sources are telling The Express, Harry and Meghan have zero intentions of leaving the U.S. as Trump moves into the White House. Although the duo haven’t attempted to hide their dislike of the man in the past — although, interestingly, they neglected to get too opinionated during this recent election season — it seems they are willing to sit tight and see what happens.

That said, the Sussexes will “fight” to keep their family together if they have to, should Trump decide to follow up on prior threats and attempt to get Harry deported. “There are no plans [for the Sussexes] to move from the U.S.,” confirmed one source, while another elaborated on the reason behind the duke and duchess’ decision. In short, because California is their “home” and they’re not about to give it up.

“Harry and Meghan feel at home in California, and they won’t be leaving there without a fight,” said the source. “They have a very good legal team, and they have a lot of support behind them to ensure that they will be able to remain in the United States.”

In addition, it seems a big part of why Harry and Meghan wish to stay put is because of their children. In particular, the eldest child, Prince Archie (5), has just started school so this would be a difficult time to uproot him from everything he knows. The same would no doubt be true of their youngest, Princess Lilibet (3). “Meghan is a US citizen, and Archie has just started a new school, so to leave the place they call home isn’t even an option,” the source continued.

Just like Prince Harry’s accent, the Sussexes are American through and through and they aren’t about to change that.

