A close pal of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may offer a place to stay in the UK as plans for a royal comeback are unveiled

The last time Meghan Markle was in the U.K. was for Queen Elizabeth’s II funeral in September 2022, and she hasn’t stepped foot in the country again. This is unlike Prince Harry, who has come and gone for charity visits.

Recommended Videos

But that could soon change, following reports that their close friends and Montecito neighbors, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, are relocating to Britain and have already purchased a mansion in the Cotswolds, an area that is very familiar to the royal couple. “Ellen was in England house hunting in the beginning of October. She ended up finding a house that she loved and purchased it shortly after,” a source said.

The Cotswolds is also where other famous people live including the Beckhams, Kate Moss, and actor Idris Elba, who was a DJ in the Sussexes’ wedding. Just last week, the talk show host and her wife were spotted at Jeremy Clarkson’s pub accompanied by musicians Natalie Imbruglia and James Blunt. Whether they have already left L.A. and settled in the area or are just hanging out with friends before their big move is unclear, as the couple has stayed mum on reports about their relocation.

A-listers pack out Jeremy Clarkson's Cotswolds pub as legendary band The Corrs perform surprise gig

Ellen DeGeneres was there with her wife Portia de Rossi, as well as Australian popstar Natalie Imbrugliahttps://t.co/2AMe3dpAcr pic.twitter.com/HaknPsG0XX — 🌈ThankYouEllen🏳️‍🌈 (@alwaysgo8) November 16, 2024

The couple’s move had fans of Meghan hopeful that she would visit the Cotswolds. She and Harry used to rent a four-bedroom farmhouse on the Great Tew estate before they got married, and were neighbors with the Beckhams. They were said to have hosted several friends at the home including Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, George and Amal Clooney, and her BFF Serena Williams.

A friend of the Sussexes described it as “a fabulous place with stunning views and extraordinarily private. It’s set in a small bowl of beautiful countryside so is not overlooked in any way. Meghan adores the area. She and Harry love walking the dogs there, and they can entertain their friends in complete solitude.”

Prince Harry & Meghan forced to move out of their Cotswold home (2019)



"Splash News & Picture Agency used helicopter to take photos of #HarryAndMeghan's living & dining areas, including a shot 'directly into the bedroom" #TheChase #ToxicBritishPress https://t.co/2WWCFlxcia pic.twitter.com/tpJJ9ZW268 — D.B.🌸 (@DBrown99944) May 20, 2023

But since their departure from their royal duties and having received death threats, Meghan hasn’t stepped foot in the U.K. again. She and Harry also have no place to call home in the country as King Charles III had evicted them from Frogmore Cottage, their only safe place to live in Windsor as it’s heavily guarded.

Hence, fans are wondering if DeGeneres and de Rossi’s move could potentially entice the Duchess to visit the country again, either for charity or friendly visits, and stay at their home. Meghan and the comedian have been close friends for many years and have spent special moments together with their respective families. Meghan witnessed the couple renew their wedding vows and DeGeneres also saw both Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet grow up and even commented once that she helped feed the Prince when he was a baby.

More photos 📸



Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi joined by Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey , attended the opening of Godmothers books “September 9,2024 “



“Godmothers, the latest shop to open in this picturesque pocket of Santa Barbara… pic.twitter.com/XKCXtzCImc — Ellen World (@EllenD_world) October 11, 2024

Talk of the Sussexes’ likely return to their royal duties has also arisen amid speculation about Harry’s fate in the U.S., which remains unclear under Donald Trump’s presidency. There’s a chance he could get deported if found that he’s been living and working in America as an undocumented migrant.

Royal author Tom Quinn explained that the royal couple are planning on doing intercontinental work with “six months in the U.K. as a working royal followed by six months in the States,” as he said it would help “boost brand Sussex which is less and less interesting without the working royal angle.”

The author said: “Meghan and Harry had always hoped that when Queen Elizabeth died, Charles would take a less strict view of what it means to be a working royal. The American public would have much preferred it if Harry had not given up his royal role — that’s all he’s ever been trained for and that’s the main thing that made him interesting.”

However, a return to their royal duties may not be on the cards for now, since they seem to be happy and thriving with their individual ventures as well as on their nonprofit organization, Archwell Foundation, in America. But a visit to DeGeneres and de Rossi in the Cotswolds could happen, that is if they get an invite.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy