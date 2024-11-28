Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive for their visit to SportsAid at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre to mark World Mental Health Day on October 12, 2023 in Marlow, England. Inset: King Charles III attends the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 22, 2024 in London, England.
Photos by Samir Hussein/Max Mumby/Indigo/WireImage
Category:
Celebrities
News

Prince William and Kate Middleton step in to stop King Charles from spending his Christmas alone with squirrels and frostbite

It's time for the king of the forest to come in from the cold.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|

Published: Nov 28, 2024 02:24 pm

In a premise that could’ve been plucked wholesale from a heartwarming festive tale, Prince William and Kate Middleton have stepped in to welcome a lonely old man back in from the cold. It just so happens that this lonely old man is their father/father-in-law, King Charles III.

Recommended Videos

With the holidays right around the corner, the Royal Family have locked in their Christmas plans and it seems the entire sprawling clan will be enjoying the yuletide together. All corners of the family coming together for Christmas couldn’t be more apt and emotional after what has been a year of extreme upheaval for them all — most notably because of Charles and Princess Kate’s dual cancer diagnoses — so it’s only right that the monarch should reunite with his wife, son, daughter-in-law, and his grandchildren to enjoy the festive season.

Especially as the king’s only other option was apparently wandering the midwinter wilderness on his lonesome.

King Charles can’t wait to stop wandering around in the cold and spend Christmas with his family

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 14: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) King Charles III (who celebrates his 76th birthday today) departs after formally opening the first Coronation Food Hub in Deptford Trading Estate on November 14, 2024 in London, England. The Coronation Food Project, inspired by The King and coordinated by the King Charles III Charitable Fund (KCCF), seeks to bridge the gap between food waste and food need across all four nations of the United Kingdom. The Coronation Food Hubs are major distribution centres designed to save and circulate tonnes of surplus food and are set to transform the ability of charities like FareShare and the Felix Project to support communities in need.
Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

As per Mirror, William and Kate have elected to spend Christmas with His Majesty and Queen Camilla at the Royals’ Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. The Prince and Princess of Wales will be bringing their three children, Prince George (11), Princess Charlotte (9), and Prince Louis (6), to boot.

This is expected to be the first time the whole wide Royal Family (well, except Harry and Meghan) has been in the same place since this trying year began, and it’s enough to put an extra spring in the king’s step. A source noted that Charles is already becoming a veritable Santa Claus and is giving off a warm festive glow.

“The King is embracing the Christmas period already and really getting into the spirit. Staff who have seen him this week remarked how happy and healthy he was looking.”

It’s no wonder the king is looking forward to spending time with his loved ones this holiday season, because it sounds like he’s been spending most of his time recently on his own while out in the cold. The Mirror‘s sources claim that Charles has made Sandringham his base of operations of late as he’s adopted a daily routine of walking through the woods, which he believes helps improve his health.

“His Majesty has taken great solace in being among nature and enjoying time outdoors throughout his cancer treatment. It’s something he believes has helped him incredibly throughout his ordeal. He is very much looking forward to spending quality time with as many of his close family as possible.”

Charles is still continuing with his weekly cancer treatments, so he’s having to spend a day every week in London, but otherwise, has taken to residing at Sandringham with Camilla. The pair are enjoying their time on the estate so much they intend to remain there through the new year. It’s also worth noting that, in addition to the Waleses, Prince Andrew will likewise spend Christmas with the king, in the latest sign that relations with the disgraced Duke of York are thawing.

No word yet on when The King Who Came in from the Cold: A Royal Christmas Story, will hit shelves, but I’m hearing that Prince Harry’s willing to write it to help solve his writers’ block on Spare II.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'
twitter