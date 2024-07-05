Prince Harry makes King Charles’ death his deadline, ignoring Meghan Markle and Prince William’s shared dream

Amid the ongoing Royal chaos, some things don’t need further confirmation, like how Meghan Markle and Prince William don’t see eye to eye, and expect Prince Harry to behave in totally opposite ways that can not exist together. But now that the two finally expect to attain the same thing — although via widely different methods — the Duke of Sussex would rather sit back, enjoy a martini, and patiently wait for King Charles’ death.

For perhaps the first time since Meghan joined the British Royal Family, a report has detailed how the Suits star is hoping to end their royal feud — which is what Charles and William want as well. But both parties are expecting an apology from each other to broach the topic, even while Meghan is ready to thaw a little, sit down to hash out every misunderstanding, and settle it like grown individuals. Sadly, this is where their aspirations divert, creating a “stalemate” (via Express).

“It’s not a case of Meghan being difficult, she genuinely feels hurt and would like some kind of sit down to hash things through — but that’s not something the other side is willing to consider at this time.”

And, if reaching a consensus here wasn’t already looking like a lost cause, Harry, in contrast to examples of him wanting a reconciliation, is reportedly engaged in “disagreement” with his wife over it as he is unwilling to lift a finger and is “more willing to move on.”

“Move on” might hold a very morbid meaning for Prince Harry

Though Harry and Meghan have said a lot of negative things about the Royals and behaved in ways that have set off tempers, it was the Duke’s memoir, Spare, that broke the proverbial camel’s back by dishing out the family’s secrets and painting everyone from Charles, William, to his stepmother Camilla in a villainous light.

" I even wanted Camilla to be happy, maybe she'd be less dangerous."- Prince Harry #Spare



Anderson Cooper: why was she dangerous?



Prince Harry: Because of the need for her to rehabilitate her image…on the way to being Queen, there was going to be bodies left on the street pic.twitter.com/A6vmPwrtWd — Alexis is sowing discord in the West (@ArchewellBaby) October 8, 2023

According to royal expert Kinsey Schofield (via Express), Harry is just bidding his time to publish another book. Evidently, given the fact that he waited almost three years and released the first one only after Queen Elizabeth’s death, Schofield is certain the next sensational title will hit the shelves right after Charles’ demise. Since a lot was removed by Harry from the final draft of Spare, he has enough to get a second (and a threatening third) book out.

“I suspect that maybe he would release a book after his father passed away.”

This burning meteor of destruction would be followed by a sequel by Harry if William (after assuming the throne) continues his agenda of pushing his brother away and keeping him “at arm’s length.”

So, if we forget the many, many instances where Harry has extended an olive branch to his family and also disregarded his efforts to gain permanent residence in the U.K. once again, what would his motive behind not joining Meghan in her plan to mend the bridge between them and just barely waiting penning another controversial book? Well, too many reasons. Charles punishing Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, pushing Prince Andrew to live in Harry’s old home, not inviting him to royal events, William’s alleged ban on his brother — you take your pick.

