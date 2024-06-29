Prince Harry’s future lost as Prince William replaces King Charles and rules Royal family with a ‘rod of iron’

It has now been four years and six months since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals. And in all this time, despite the duo temporarily putting a stop to badmouthing the Royal Family and extending olive branch after branch, they have failed to mend what they broke. And now, whatever little possibility remained of that ever happening has been permanently erased.

Wait, wait, no need to lose your composure. King Charles is fine — or as fine as someone can be at his age undergoing cancer treatment — and will hopefully stick around as England’s monarch for quite some time before Prince William ascends the throne. But unofficially? Willy has been running the show and what’s worse (for Harry and Meghan), he has been doing it for quite some while if Daily Beast’s latest report (via Marca) is to be believed

“There is a sense that William has stepped into the Prince Philip (Queen Elizabeth’s late husband) role. Philip ruled the family with a rod of iron… Now William is calling the shots when it comes to family discipline… He can be scary.”

So, how far does William’s new role go? Because the way the source describes his present powers, it feels like the aging Charles is just the official front as the Prince of Wales is the one making the big, impactful decisions. Prince Philip is remembered as a strict man who was tough on his son to the point that many accounts even described him as a bully and beyond rigid when it came to enforcing royal protocols. Hmm, as for William, how far his Prince-Philip-shoes stretch in terms of making country-running choices is yet known, but when it comes to Harry, it aligns with the stony silence and constant shunning his every attempt at reconciliation has received.

Why? Well, as per the source, William has put “an absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape, or form to the family fold.”

That actually explains a few things. There have been numerous reports of King Charles wanting to see Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, wanting to spend time with them (of course, there have been rumors saying the exact opposite), but they never really moved past the monarch’s alleged yearning to see his grandchildren. Why aren’t there reports of him planning to visit them, maybe call just them to the U.K., chatting with them over Skype, etc? Why are these unofficial reports shying from making up these developments if Charles wanting to connect with Harry and Meghan’s children is also fake news?

Is it because Charles doesn’t want to do anything with Harry and his family or is that a decree doled out by William prohibiting the King from making any contact with his younger brother? If the latter has even a shred of authenticity attached to it, each and every attempt Harry will make in the future to rejoin the Royal family — since he is reportedly desperate to make a return — and the urgent help he now needs from his brother and Charles after “deliberately destroying” legal evidence is predestined to crash and burn.