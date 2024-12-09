Donald Trump finds a ‘good man’ in Prince William, unaware the future king has set tongues wagging on his most obvious lie

Donald Trump has met with Prince William for the first time since 2019 and the pair’s encounter has brought to the surface one of the president-elect’s more obvious lies.

Trump and William met over the weekend in Paris, where they unveiled the restored Notre Dame Cathedral as part of Trump’s broader trip to the city to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron. Following the service at the cathedral, which has been restored after suffering extensive damage in a 2019 fire, Trump and William reportedly had a 40-minute sit-down meeting.

According to multiple outlets, the tone of the meeting was “warm and friendly,” and saw the pair discuss the importance of the UK/US relationship as well as share memories of the late Queen Elizabeth, William’s grandmother.

HOLY SH*T 🚨 President Donald Trump meeting with Prince William, Prince of Wales. LET’S GO



America will be respected again 🇺🇸 🤝 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



pic.twitter.com/yB3dNEkKly — Marjorie Taylor Greene Press Release (Parody) (@MTGrepp) December 7, 2024

The pair met at the British ambassador’s office in Paris, and exchanged brief chit-chat before the private meeting. “Good man, this one,” Trump told reporters of the future King, “he’s doing a fantastic job.” Later, Trump told The Post that William is “a good looking guy” and that “he looked really, very handsome last night.” According to a palace press release, William was “extremely grateful” for the memories Trump shared of Queen Elizabeth, whom the president-elect has often spoken fondly of despite his apparent gripes with her other grandson, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry.

Trump and William were among a host of high-profile figures who attended the cathedral unveiling service, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, First Lady Jill Biden, and billionaire Elon Musk also spotted at the event. It’s not yet known why King Charles and Queen Camilla were absent, though there have been reports that William is looking to increase his royal duties amid his father’s health struggles. While an event like this usually spawns headlines about diplomacy, Trump’s meeting with William has resurfaced questions about the former’s height.

Trump says he is 6’3

Prince William is “also” 6’3



What a liar the Prince of Wales is. 🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/J5fCXK8IQo — RevDaniel (@RevDaniel) December 7, 2024

The president-elect has long dodged accusations that he lies about his height, which he claims is six foot and three inches. Just last month, an image of Trump appearing shorter than his predecessors, Joe Biden, raised more questions as to Trump’s height, since Biden is six foot. Now, the speculation has risen again, because William appears taller than Trump in the images of their meeting, even though William is the same height that Trump claims to be. “Either William is taller than he thinks or Donald is shorter than he thinks,” one X user wrote in response to images of the pair.

Donald Trump has a history of

a) lying

b) appearing shorter next to people below his supposed height.



Here is a picture of 6'3" Trump next to 6'0" Biden. pic.twitter.com/M5Cqk4hVqU — Florian 🦖 (@SirFlatpipe) December 8, 2024

“Trump lies about his height, weight, and so much more,” another user quipped. The discourse around Trump’s height — which was self-reported when he was found guilty on multiple criminal charges earlier this year — got so fervent that, at one point, reports swirled that he wore insoles in his shoes to appear taller. In recent times, Trump’s height has also been compared to that of Elon Musk and Kid Rock, who are 6ft 2″ and 6ft respectively, after images of the president-elect with both of those supporters showed him looking shorter.

For what it’s worth, Trump might at least have tall genes, since his 18-year-old son, Barron, measures at a whopping 6ft 9”. No word yet on whether that’s from his dad’s insoles, but they’d have to be pretty big to get to those towering heights.

