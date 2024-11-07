‘I wouldn’t protect him’: What does a Donald Trump presidency mean for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

The result of this week’s election spells bad news for Prince Harry — I mean, it’s bad news for everyone, but still Harry and his family could potentially be packing their bags and moving to their holiday home in Portugal permanently.

Donald Trump is officially in for a second term, and the next four years aren’t looking so hot. If he follows through on the pledges he made in the lead-up to this election then we’ll be seeing more drilling for oil, mass deportations, and higher tariffs on imported goods, (which will likely raise costs for the average American). Oh he’ll also probably be looking into deporting Prince Harry, who Trump has made very clear he doesn’t particularly like.

While Harry and Meghan did not endorse either candidate during the election season, they have made their stance clear on important social matters in the past, which has gotten the attention of the orange tyrant himself. In one instance, the couple urged Americans to “reject hate speech,” something which upset Trump, causing him to retaliate saying, “I’m not a fan of hers [Meghan]. I wish a lot of luck to Harry, he’s going to need it.”

Trump and his family have made their opinions on the Sussexes very clear, so what can we realistically expect the future to hold for Harry and Meghan, now that their worst fears have come true?

What does a Trump presidency mean for Harry and Meghan?

The bad blood between the Sussexes and Trump will certainly cause some problems for Harry as he fights to keep his visa. You see, there are quite a few in the U.S. who aren’t too fond of the prince and want to see him gone — the conservative think tank known as the Heritage Foundation believes that Harry received preferential treatment with regards to his application. Meghan, being American, faces no such threat.

This comes after Harry admitted to taking drugs in his memoir, Spare, which was released in 2023. Visa applicants are typically asked about prior drug use, and it can have a negative effect on the success of an application. This would mean that Harry could have received preferential treatment under the Biden administration, or worse, he could have lied on his application. Either way, his place in the U.S. could be under threat.

Last year, the Heritage Foundation tried to sue the Biden administration and force details about Harry’s visa application to be exposed. They were unsuccessful, but with a change in leadership, could this put Harry in a precarious position? Is it possible a Trump presidency could force Harry and his family out of the country?

What has Trump said?

While it doesn’t look like deporting Harry is at the top of his list, Trump has already stated that he will not help him: “I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me.” Donald clearly has a negative opinion of the prince, and knowing how petty the man is, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Harry’s visa struggles continue.

In the past he’s been very critical about the royal couple’s relationship, claiming that “Harry is whipped like no person I think I’ve ever seen.” Meanwhile Eric Trump gave his thoughts on the situation, stating that he and his father “loved” Queen Elizabeth II, but that “no one cares” about Harry. Trump might not be his biggest fan, but for now, it does look like Harry is safe — he just won’t be receiving any support, should more visa problem arise.

