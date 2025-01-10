The Royal Family have thoughts about Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show, and they are not what you would expect

Meghan Markle is about to make her return to Netflix screens after a long absence of… well, just over a month. Hot on the heels (or maybe hoofs) of Prince Harry’s sports docuseries POLO dropping in December, the next effort from the couple’s Netflix partnership is hitting streaming in the form of With Love, Meghan, a cookery/lifestyle show.

Recommended Videos

You’d think that would be a harmless enough project, but apparently Meghan making salads for her famous friends (like Mindy Kaling) for eight hours is enough to incite intense backlash. Sussex critics, like ex-The View host Meghan McCain, are already blasting the series online, although it’s probably those who aren’t openly reacting to the show that we’d be most intrigued to hear from.

In short, what does the Royal Family think about With Love, Meghan? Is King Charles planning to get everyone together to binge it in one sitting when it premieres on Jan. 15?

The Royal Family have thoughts about Meghan’s latest Netflix series, and some of them will be watching

Screengrab via Netflix

Tragically, while it would be nice to think King Charles is counting down the days until With Love, Meghan releases, with a notify-me bell set up and everything, that’s not quite the truth. That said, word has it that the monarch and the rest of the family are very eager for the duchess’ new show to be “a success.” Although they may have an ulterior motive behind their well-wishing.

As Royal expert Richard Eden succinctly put it when writing for Daily Mail, “Everyone wants it to be a success. And that’s because, if it is, she and Harry won’t need to exploit their royal connections again. The last thing anyone wants is another Spare, this time from Meghan.”

Harry and Meghan certainly do need With Love to be a huge hit. After POLO failed to leap into Netflix’s most-watched ranking for December, the time is running out for the Sussexes to make good on their exorbitant $100 million deal before it expires later this year. With their explosive 2022 series Harry & Meghan easily being their biggest streaming smash to date, it surely would be tempting for them to return to their Royal exposé days if Meghan’s cookery show collapses like a souffle taken out of the oven too soon.

At least it sounds like two members of the Royal Family will genuinely be tuning in out of support, though. Former BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Told told GB News (via Express) that she suspects Harry’s favorite cousins will be watching, even if the rest don’t.

“I very much doubt they [the Royal Family] will watch her show — though Eugenie and Beatrice might tune in,” she speculated. This is a smart guess — the Sussexes are known to be close to Prince Andrew’s daughters, with Eugenie’s Portugal residence likely inspiring Harry and Meghan’s recent vacation home purchase.

Well, that’s two viewers locked in, at least. Hopefully for Harry and Meghan, millions more will follow once With Love, Meghan releases. Otherwise the Royal Family’s fears might end up coming true.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy