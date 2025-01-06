Mindy Kaling dishes on ‘glamorous’ moment on Meghan Markle’s Netflix cooking show

Mindy Kaling is grateful to have been invited to join Meghan Markle on her Netflix cooking show With Love, Meghan. She said it couldn’t have come at a most fortunate time after she welcomed her third child.

Netflix dropped the trailer for the fifth series produced by the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ Archwell Production company earlier this month, just a few days after the former Suits star launched her new Instagram page. The video shows the mom-of-two whipping up delicious desserts and sumptuous food for her guests, which consist of close friends and colleagues, including the The Office alum.

Kaling appears in the early part of the trailer as she exclaims: “What? This is probably the most glamorous moment of my life!” Netflix also released a photo showing the two women dressed in florals as they enter what appears to be a garden shed beautifully decorated with balloons and flowers around a table prepped for a tea party.

The image is giving major birthday vibes, which could be one of the reasons why the Royal invited the comedian to be on her show. Kaling recently privately gave birth to her third baby, and the appearance on Meghan’s show could be the latter’s way of celebrating the joyous moment with her friend.

Promotional poster for Meghan Markle’s Netflix cooking show “With Love, Meghan”/Image via Netflix

“I had had my baby and I think I was like, two months postpartum, and she texted me and was like, ‘Do you want to be on my show?’,” Kaling shared. During a red carpet interview with E! at the 2025 Golden Globes, the actress was asked what Meghan had cooked and what was the best part of having her friend as a chef.

When you hang out with Meghan, you know the food is going to be good. And so it’s just nice to have someone else cooking for me. And I was like, ‘I’ll come to Montecito and have you cook for me and go to your garden.’ And that’s what we did.”

Kaling dished more details about her time on the show in an interview with Deadline, including what food Meghan prepared and whether Prince Harry was there to show his cooking skills as well.

Well I think of myself as kind of an OK cook, but she unsurprisingly blew me out of the water. The thing about her recipes and being there was that it was just really accessible. She has a garden from scratch which I could never do, and chickens. They would probably all die if I tried to take care of chickens.”

She added: “Harry was there, but he didn’t cook for me. But I hear he’s actually a pretty good cook. He knows his way around a kitchen.”

Interestingly, Kaling may have already hinted at the release of her friend’s cooking show in October when she shared an Instagram video of herself making soup. She quipped, “I’m freaking Meghan Markle over here” while trying to get basil leaves for the soup.

Aside from Kaling, other guests on With Love, Meghan include Abigail Spencer, the Duchess’ longtime makeup artist Daniel Martin, photographer Delfina Blaquier (wife of Harry’s best pal Nacho Figueras), Tracy Robbins (spouse of Paramount CEO Brian Robbins), Kelly McKee Zajfen, the co-founder of Alliance of Moms, Tatcha founder Vicky Tsai, and Godmothers Bookstore co-founder Jennifer Rudolph Walsh. Chefs featured in the show include celebrity chef Roy Choi and Alice Walters. The show arrives on Netflix on Jan. 15.

