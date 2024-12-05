‘It’s going to be a good year’: Meghan Markle eyeing powerful return to the public eye after a quieter period

Meghan Markle is gearing up for a major return to public life in 2025 with back-to-back projects that’ll definitely see her in the spotlight again after lying low in recent months. She’s ready to launch her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard to the public after some trademark delays and also has a new Netflix docuseries for release.

After encountering some setbacks, the Duchess of Sussex is said to be putting the final touches on the brand and she couldn’t be more excited to share it with the public after working diligently on it behind the scenes. A source said it will be out on tandem with the Netflix series, which focuses on “the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship,” which aligns with the theme of her brand.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, the show was reportedly filmed on April 11 at her and Prince Harry’s Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, California. It’s still in early production though and details remain scarce such as its release date. The show is part of the multi-million dollar deal the Sussexes signed with Netflix in 2020 under their Archwell Productions company. So far, they have released three shows including the 2022 Harry & Meghan series, Heart of Invictus in 2023, and the upcoming Polo, which airs on Dec. 20.

An insider said these two projects have been keeping the former Suits star out of the public eye because “she’s been in the background working on her entrepreneurial efforts. Both the Netflix project and her brand will come out within the same timeline in the New Year.“

“It’s going to be a good year for Meghan specifically, she’s spent the majority of the year doing work behind the scenes to launch a project in the first few months of 2025,” the source added.

Meghan has reportedly been working on these projects for over a year and “it’s all the things that are close to her heart — all the things she’s passionate about.“ Despite the trademark issues she remained steadfast with another source saying: “She’s been keeping her cards close to her chest, but I can tell you she is the CEO of American Riviera Orchard, so all these rumors about her struggling to find a leader are false.”

American Riviera Orchard will sell a variety of home goods, like jellies, jams and spreads as well as tableware staples including drinkware, cutlery, and table linens. She had help promoting the brand from her celebrity friends when she sent them jars of strawberry jam in March.

Around this time, Meghan also quietly launched the Instagram and website for American Riviera Orchard. She posted the brands logo and shared a video showing her whipping up something in the kitchen. The page has been silence since then with no updates whatsoever especially on the official launch date.

The Duchess has also been mum on details although insiders claimed that American Riviera Orchard ”will likely be very much in line with who Meghan is as a person. She loves hosting events, and she’s very thoughtful about how she treats her guests whenever they come over.” Meanwhile, another claimed that it’s ”something she’s been wanting to do for a while” and so she’s looking forward to sharing ”her style and things that she loves.”

