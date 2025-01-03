An olive branch for Kate Middleton? Fans think Meghan Markle sent Princess of Wales subtle messages on Netflix cooking show

Fans think Meghan Markle could be subtly offering an olive branch to Kate Middleton through her Netflix cooking series titled With Love, Meghan. A trailer for the show features the Duchess gathering honey and decorating a Victoria sponge cake, said to be a favorite of the princess.

Recommended Videos

The Duchess of Sussex shared a trailer of her upcoming show to her newly-launched Instagram account and wrote: “I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it.” The trailer sees the mom-of-two being the perfect host as she whips up delightful treats and tasty foods in a Montecito kitchen for her close friends, including comedian Mindy Kaling and former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer.

The video featured an array of delectable dishes, but the Victoria sponge cake stood out for fans because of its royal link. One scene in the trailer shows Meghan delicately decorating the dessert with cream and fresh raspberries. The cake is named after King Charles III’s great-great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria, who favored hers filled with just jam, contrary to modern versions, which have a layer of cream or buttercream.

It is loved by the Royals including Kate, who received a personalized cake baked by her children Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte, for Mother’s Day in 2021. A picture of the cake was shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account, and it showed the dessert topped with hearts and piped icing with sprinkles.

Aside from the Victoria sponge cake, fans think the scene from the trailer which shows the Duchess gathering honey is also inspired by the Princess of Wales. She is seen wearing protective clothing (sans the head gear) while approaching a beehive.

In May 2023, Kate took to social media during World Bee Day to share a photo of her harvesting honey. It’s believed that she and Prince William maintain bees at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, and that it’s a hobby the Princess shares with her younger brother, James Middleton.

https://twitter.com/KensingtonRoyal/status/1659854549060861953

Fans think Meghan must be “copying” Kate, with one commenting on X: “You know who keeps bees? And has for years? Princess Catherine. She has bees at their Norfolk home and makes her own honey.” Another noted: “We spotted a beekeeper and honey on the trailer… remember King Charles III and Princess Catherine are hobbyist beekeepers.”

Meanwhile, one fan defended Meghan and called the assumptions petty and only meant to garner hate, writing: “So just because Kate was once photographed with bees, Meghan cannot be seen photographed with bees and must be ‘copying’ her?”

https://twitter.com/KaylaAdams___/status/1407505761769594880

With Love, Meghan is an eight-part series coming out on Netflix on Jan. 15. The show will feature the Duchess “sharing some of her favorite tips and tricks for cooking, gardening, crafting, and more,” and will reveal “how even the most minute details can help add beauty to our lives and, most importantly, help bring people together.”

Speaking in the trailer, Meghan shares that she’s “always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it.” She says her show is “about connecting with friends,” adding ” We’re not in the pursuit of perfection, we’re in the pursuit of joy.” With Love, Meghan is the fifth series released by Meghan and Prince Harry as part of their multi-million dollar deal with Netflix.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy