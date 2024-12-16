‘Changing the story around her’: Psychic makes stunning predictions about Meghan Markle’s ‘small wins’ in 2025

Meghan Markle kept a low profile this year and may have to continue doing so if she wants to be productive in 2025. One claim from a psychic asserts she will have to sacrifice being in the spotlight to become successful in her personal and professional goals.

Recommended Videos

The Duchess of Sussex barely stepped out in public with Prince Harry this year and only made solo appearances in a few engagements hosted by friends or colleagues. Royal “experts” have since claimed she has stepped back to allow her husband to take the spotlight as he continues with his charity works.

The latest Palace Confidential.



For a celebrity couple who have spent the last 5 years (and longer) building a brand selling themselves as a 'uniquely close' couple that are so alike and cannot be apart,

they certainly do seem to have separated quite a bit.



(I always thought… pic.twitter.com/Fe0xUALm8B — mrc 🦇 (@brigantia__) December 16, 2024

Meanwhile, she has reportedly been busy behind the scenes working on the launch of her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, in 2025 following its delayed release due to trademark concerns. According to psychic and horoscope expert Sunaree Ko, from TarotCards.io, the former Suits star will continue to lay low and use the new year to refocus in order to find stability for herself and her family.

“The Queen of Pentacles sums up her energy for the year: grounded, practical, and focused on creating security for herself and her family. She’ll emerge from 2025 with a renewed sense of purpose and a steadier foundation,” Ko said.

She added: “While this year will be about planting seeds, Meghan’s ability to rise above challenges and focus on what truly matters will make her journey an inspiring one to watch.”

Meghan Markle has launched a new lifestyle brand called American Riviera Orchard. Launched on Instagram with a video, it features the Duchess of Sussex at her home in Montecito. pic.twitter.com/JwpoauVlz3 — Feminegra (@feminegra) March 14, 2024

Speaking of family, Meghan continues to be estranged from her father, Thomas Markle Sr., and her stepsiblings. Meanwhile, tensions are still rife between Harry and the Royals, with the Duke of Sussex previously sharing he is no longer on speaking terms with his brother Prince William, and his father, King Charles III.

Despite her personal goals, Ko read from The Ten of Cups card that “Meghan will put the emotional well-being of her family first. Whether it’s creating a more grounded home life for Harry and the kids or stepping away from the media glare, her focus will be on unity.”

She also noted that while the Five of Wands card suggests “there may still be challenges around public perception or certain family dynamics,” Meghan will focus her energy on fixing what she can and “letting go of what she can’t control.”

Prince Harry & Princess Meghan choosing to raise their children away from The British Royal "The Firm" Family was really the best decision they've could have ever made for themselves & most of all for their children. Archie & Lilibet Diana is no ones SPARE.#HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/r17D4RYyQq — Katrina 🕊️🌸🛡️ (@dazzlegal) June 17, 2022

As for Megan’s personal endeavors, Ko said she will have a “transformative” 2025, as she will focus on small yet sure victories instead of big ones after suffering through several failed major projects. She spoke of the Temperance tarot card — which symbolizes balance, patience, and harmony — in relation to Meghan’s goals for the new year and predicted, “Meghan will focus on small, steady wins rather than big moves.” She will also “let her actions speak louder than words” which will “be key to changing the story around her.”

The predictions come following reports that Meghan is gearing up for a major return to public life in 2025 with the back-to-back launch of American Riviera Orchard and her Netflix show, which supports the theme of her lifestyle brand and centers on “the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship.” A source claimed that “it’s going to be a good year” for the Duchess who’s been “in the background working on her entrepreneurial efforts” to make sure that both the show and her lifestyle brand come out without a hitch in the first few months of 2025.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy