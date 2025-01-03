‘Utterly tone deaf’: Meghan turns against Meghan as Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix show gets roasted by former ‘The View’ host

It seems there’s only room for one Meghan M. in this town. After a spotty 2024 for the Sussexes, Meghan Markle seems determined to turn her fate around this year as she’s come out the gate running — within just two days of 2025, the duchess had relaunched her social media presence and unveiled the trailer for her next Netflix series. But it seems not everyone’s a fan of the former Suits star’s glossy new show.

2024 was a tough year for Meghan’s reputation, as her public image took a hit when she was accused of creating a toxic working environment by ex-employees — not to mention that the state of her marriage to Prince Harry became the subject of much speculation following the couple’s frequent solo appearances in public. Meghan is likely looking to put all that behind her, with the one-two punch of her new personal Instagram account and cookery series for Netflix no doubt intended to give her a more relatable, rehabilitated image.

Someone who’s not impressed, however, is fellow Meghan, Meghan McCain, who had some savage words to say to her namesake on X.

“This is why the world doesn’t like you”: Meghan McCain holds nothing back as she blasts Meghan Markle for being “utterly tone deaf”

I was originally a Meghan Markle supporter, I thought she was cool, stylish and refreshing.



Like the rest of the world my opinion changed when she disrespected the royal family. Now that she wants to be American again instead of British aristocracy what she seems to forget is… https://t.co/EexXfqm28P — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 2, 2025

In response to Netflix sharing the first-look trailer for Meghan’s cooking show, With Love, Meghan, on Jan. 2, McCain let loose with an acid-tongued critique of the series’ concept and tone, blasting the royal for making something so “utterly tone deaf” given the state of the times.

McCain stressed that she had once been a fan of Markle’s, recalling that she used to think her “cool, stylish, and refreshing,” but this changed when she “disrespected the royal family.” According to the daughter of late politician John McCain, American audiences prefer content that is “real, raw, uncensored” whereas this trailer promises something “highly curated, produced and out of touch.”

“There have been 2 terror attacks in 2 days, major wars raging and Americans can’t pay for groceries,” McCain stated. “We are a country in rage, uncertainty and intensity right now. This concept is ill advised. I would have told her to do a show helping bring fresh food to food deserts in low income neighborhoods. Do something to help people instead of your ego. This is why the world doesn’t like you, nothing else. Just completely and utterly tone deaf to the moment.”

While Meghan defenders won’t like what McCain had to say, it’s hard to deny the evidence that audiences are hungrier for some more personal and more emotionally raw Harry and Meghan content than the slick docudramas the pair have been making for Netflix lately. Harry’s recent sports show, POLO, only dropped last month, for example, and failed to make any kind of splash. It’s possible With Love, Meghan might performer better on the platform come its release on Jan. 15, but it’s unlikely to have the impact of the couple’s much more “real, raw, and uncensored” 2022 effort Harry & Meghan.

With the Sussexes’ Netflix deal expiring this year, though, we probably won’t see another production on a par with that from this partnership. Although a Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul-alike battle between these two militantly opposed Meghans would probably draw in a few eyeballs.

