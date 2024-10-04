In an ironically timely twist for spooky season, Meghan Markle has transformed into a demon. Not literally, of course, but that’s the picture being painted by the negative press surrounding the Duchess of Sussex at this time. In September, Prince Harry and his wife were hit with a humongous PR crisis when The Hollywood Reporter unleashed a scathing piece declaring that many of Meghan’s former employees had dubbed her a boss from hell, known by her nickname “Duchess Difficult.”

“Everyone’s terrified of Meghan,” read one shocking recount from an unnamed ex-staffer of the couple’s Archewell Foundation. “She belittles people, she doesn’t take advice. They’re both poor decision-makers, they change their minds frequently. Harry is a very, very charming person, no airs at all, but he’s very much an enabler. And she’s just terrible.”

While other old employees of the Sussexes have refuted these accusations (more on that in a minute), these bullying allegations — not the first that Meghan has faced in her Royal career — are not easy to shake off. In fact, they are so troubling that they have forced Harry and Meghan to scrap their plans for a very important day in the business calendar.

Meghan Markle “demon boss” allegations throw Sussexes’ World Mental Health Day plans for a loop

Express is reporting that the duke and duchess’ plans for this month’s World Mental Health Day have been ruined thanks to these serious allegations against Meghan and her workplace conduct. As keen advocates of mental health, the day is a significant one for the couple. In 2023, for example, they went all out and launched Archewell’s very first in-person event in New York.

This year, however, Harry and Meghan aren’t believed to be planning anything major, which may come as a surprise on the surface but then makes a lot more sense when you consider the central theme of this year’s World Mental Health Day. Scheduled for Oct. 10, this year’s day is all about “mental health in the workplace.” Needless to say, Meghan promoting such a cause in the middle of this debacle might not be a good look.

According to a source, Harry and Meghan are facing a huge dilemma over how to handle this year’s event, as it’s proving “very tricky” for them to deduce how best to handle the fallout of the Meghan accusations.

“Let’s just say the timing of the ‘demon’ boss article about Meghan hasn’t come at a very good time,” claimed the Express‘ source. “World Mental Health Day this year is to help shine a light on mental health in the workplace so it’s a very tricky one for the Sussexes to navigate.”

The Sussexes are likely to mark the day in some shape or form, but another splashy in-person event like in 2023 is entirely off the table due all the “Duchess Difficult” discourse.

“It’s a scenario where they will be damned if they do and damned if they don’t…They obviously advocate for mental health awareness so the day will be marked in some way but not like it has been in previous years with a big event.”

So, what are we to make of Meghan being a “demon boss?” It should be stressed that a few sources have hit back at the claims. GB News‘ insiders tell them Meghan has never actually been dubbed “Duchess Difficult” behind the scenes, and former Archewell COO Mandana Dayani gushed about her positive experience working with Meghan to Us Weekly, describing she and Harry as “kind, decent, caring people” and that the allegations going around are a “profound injustice.”

As ever, then, there are two sides to the Meghan story, and people will believe which ever side they are already predisposed to believe. Still, maybe it’s for the best that Meghan has been keeping a low profile of late as Harry jet-sets around the globe without her. After back-to-back visits to New York and the U.K., the duke is currently in Africa.

