Kate Middleton ready to become queen ‘when the time comes’ as she vows never to change her two big priorities

2024 is a year the Royal Family is no doubt keen to put behind them, but one positive that can be taken from the trials and tribulations the Windsors have faced over the past 12 months is that the public really, really love Kate Middleton.

The Princess of Wales was, of course, diagnosed with cancer shortly after the similar diagnosis of her own father-in-law, King Charles, last spring. However, it was Kate’s own illness that caused the biggest wave of attention, sympathy, and ultimately a boost in the publicity polls. Kate, alongside husband Prince William, have routinely topped the popularity rankings when it comes to the Royal Family. Even if the institution’s present is looking shaky, at least this bodes well for the monarchy’s future.

Speaking of, it seems we’re already getting a taste of what Kate’s reign as queen might be like as the past year has taught the princess to stand by her own beliefs, even laying down the law with two “non-negotiables.”

Kate Middleton’s two priorities have been made clear as early predictions for her time as queen surface

Photos by Chris Jackson/Getty Images and Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

To mark Kate’s 43rd birthday this week, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond reflected on what the past year has meant for Kate personally and also publicly, as well as speculating on how it might’ve cemented her status as a leading member of the family in the years to come.

“She and William are way ahead in the popularity stakes, according to polls, and as we saw on Christmas Day at Sandringham, Catherine is the one who draws the biggest crowds. Everyone wants to see her, to talk to her, to photograph her,” Bond reflected to The Mirror.

Bond even drew a line of comparison between Kate and Charles, noting how she has the king’s determination to protect the things she cares about the most:

“I think there’s an interesting parallel between the way Charles once put his own future on the line by declaring that his relationship with Camilla was ‘non-negotiable’, and the way Catherine has made it clear that, for the immediate future at least, her undisputed priorities are her family and her health.”

This is something that should serve Kate well should she become queen one day. In fact, according to Bond, while it doesn’t sound like the princess herself is putting much thought into her future promotion, the king and her heir-to-the-throne husband already think she has the right stuff to step into the late Elizabeth II’s shoes and be a “strong” and “admired” queen.

“She has shown that she is very much in charge of her own agenda and that’s to be admired,” Bond concluded. “The monarchy has often depended on strong women. like the late Queen and Princess Anne. Catherine takes her rightful place amongst those strong women, and I think both Charles and William believe she has all it takes to be Queen when the time comes.”

We’re not entirely sure Queen Camilla would be too pleased to know her spouse and son-in-law are already thinking about her replacement, especially as it’s unknown exactly how close Kate is to her stepmother-in-law (William and Camilla don’t always see eye to eye, remember). Still, Bond likely has a point that Kate is on the road towards being a popular queen, albeit one who is slightly more modern in her priorities.

