Prince William has something to say to his wife as Kate Middleton shows off new very un-Royal look on her birthday

Kate Middleton‘s birthday has come, and Prince William has a few words to say to his wife on her special day. The past year has been incredibly trying for the Princess of Wales, as less than 12 months ago she was diagnosed with cancer, with the time since spent undergoing chemotherapy before making her grand return to Royal duties. Her birthday marks the chance for a fresh start for Kate and her family, then, and the princess is making that clear with her latest look.

Recommended Videos

To mark Princess Catherine’s 42nd birthday on Thursday, Jan. 9, the Waleses’ official social media pages shared a brand-new photo of Kate, along with a message from her husband. “To the most incredible wife and mother,” William wrote, in a personalized and touching comment shared on X. “The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W.”

Alongside William’s sweet-natured words, the @KensingtonRoyal account posted a black-and-white photo (taken by photographer Matt Porteous) of Kate grinning while wearing a white blouse, jeans, and a dark jacket paired with a gingham scarf. As BBC News noted, the overall effect of William’s heartfelt comments and Kate’s casual clothes in the newly released picture combine to exude an “informal” vibe that avoids employing “any traditional royal imagery.”

To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W pic.twitter.com/VIW5v2aKlu — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 9, 2025

It seems like the Waleses have decided that a more grounded, personal touch is the way to handle their social media platforms over the past year, and it’s not hard to see why. When Kate and the palace initially tried to keep her illness out of the public eye, it only sowed distrust and further speculation about the truth. Attempts to suggest all was well, including an infamously doctored family photo posted on Mother’s Day, were met with ridicule and hostility.

In contrast, by the time Kate had concluded her cancer treatment in September, she shared an emotional, stylishly produced video which featured candid footage of the prince and princess spending time with their three children. Although some felt this was too much of a swing towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle-style American sentimentality, it was widely well-regarded and helped cement prolific public support for Kate amid her health scare.

Likewise, William’s birthday message is similarly earning adoration from Royal lovers, with many sharing their own well-wishes for Kate in response to her husband’s own. “What a beautiful message from Prince William,” one replied. “We have seen how difficult the last year has been for the family. But their love and care for each other has helped the family overcome the challenges.” Another offered, “Such a beautiful message William, and a gorgeous photo of Catherine. Happy Birthday Princess, we love you!”

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s X account also wished Kate a happy birthday, although this doesn’t appear to have been a personalized message — note the lack of the telltale initial at the end which marks out a Royal Family post not made by their social media team.

Happy Birthday to The Princess of Wales! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/AaLOjsbOPn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 9, 2025

Like the above tweet says, happy birthday to the Princess of Wales!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy