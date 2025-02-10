You know Meghan Markle’s new Netflix cookery show? Well, it won’t actually include any cooking

With Love, Meghan will be released on Netflix on Mar. 4, 2025. The docuseries following Meghan Markle and guests as they prepare dinners, shop for elegant lifestyle items, and explore organic living, showed us a glimpse at what’s in store when a trailer was released. But not all is as it seems.

Although food has been at the heart of the show’s marketing, and Meghan is seen cooking in the trailer, you won’t actually be able to follow along at home or repeat what you see on screen. So don’t expect any recipe cards, on-screen instructions, or thorough blogs to accompany it.

Rather, the series focuses on how to be the hostess with the mostess. While we won’t go through the preparation of dishes step-by-step, viewers will be treated to “tips and tricks” on home cooking, attending to guests, and how to seek out top-quality ingredients. The Mirror claimed sources backed this concept up, telling it that the series “won’t include any cooking or recipes, instead taking the format of a stylish ‘how to’ guide for those who want to perfect their hostessing skills and throw get-togethers like a true duchess.”

Another source told the Mail Online, “There is no point at which Meghan says ‘take 200 grams of flour’ or anything like that. It’s a very magical and beautiful guide to hosting and entertaining rather than a how-to cookery show. It’s about inspiration — more like, ‘Why not try and make this kind of pasta or this kind of dessert’. Harry isn’t in it. It’s all her, and all about her. It’s very watchable.”

Meghan celebrated the trailer on Instagram in January, revealing some impressive baking skills as she utilized her Californian home’s gorgeous open-plan kitchen, shopped at local flower stores for the perfect decoration, and invited friends over to partake in the food. “I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it,” she wrote in the caption. “Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support — and fun!”

With Love, Meghan was originally meant to be released in January. However, the wildfires in California, which affected Meghan and Harry, put things on pause. Netflix pushed the premiere to March, at Meghan’s request.

The streamer confirmed the news on Tudum, “with the full support of Netflix, the release of the show — a heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Southern California — has been moved from its previously announced January premiere date to Mar. 4, due to the ongoing devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires. She said, “I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state.”

Netflix described the series as a collection of practical guides and sincere chats with friends. So, we can surmise this will be more of a lifestyle experience than a Jamie Oliver-style watch-along. Some home chefs will be disappointed, but there will surely be some tidbits to pick up while watching Meghan and professionals put together meals. The duchess will share her best tips, “embracing playfulness over perfection” in the kitchen, garden, and beyond. I’ll be there.

