Is Pedro Pascal gay?

Pedro Pascal was crowned the internet’s daddy in 2023 after an impressive year of serving face, body, and outfits. Further backing this claim were his acclaimed roles in The Last of Us and The Mandalorian. The Chilean actor got his big mainstream break back in 2014 when he joined the cast of Game of Thrones as fan-favorite character Oberyn Martell. However, his starring role in the gay Western, A Strange Way of Life, coupled with his huge LGBTQ+ fanbase has led some to wonder whether or not Pascal himself is gay.

Recommended Videos

Fans love Pascal not just for his impressive acting and memorable roles, but for his fun personality which shines in interviews and his social media. A big subset of Pascal’s fans have also begun to speculate on his sexuality. Pascal is notoriously private about his personal life and has a notably short dating history, most of which isn’t even confirmed. Moreover, his campy outfits and larger-than-life personality have secured him some seriously thirsty fans. Not that it’s anyone’s business, but here’s a little deep dive into Pedro Pascal’s fabulous life full of acceptance.

Pedro Pascal’s relationship with the LGBTQ+ community

Pedro Pascal is an avid supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, and always has been. This is especially visible in his very vocal support of his sister, Lux Pascal, who came out as a transgender woman in 2021 in a cover story for Ya Magazine. From the day she came out, Pascal has been vocally supportive of his sister, and she has shared that his support was evident long before she was public about her gender identity. Despite their seventeen-year age difference, the two are as thick as thieves, and his little sister has accompanied him to many notable events, particularly the 2024 Emmys.

Pascal also starred alongside nonbinary actor Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us, and Ramsey has gone on record to speak about how supportive Pascal was of their gender identity while filming. They shared that they had various conversations with Pascal, not always serious and deep, but always honest and open, which made them feel more comfortable on set.

Furthermore, Pedro Pascal often signals his support of the community with Pride Month posts and other forms of activism. He has consistently used his social media to promote inclusiveness for the LGBTQ+ community. So one thing’s for certain, Pedro Pascal is definitely an ally if nothing else.



He does camp so well!

From the seductive and flamboyant Oberyn Martell, to the stoic Din Djarin, Pascal has shown that he has the range to play all kinds of roles. In reality, Pascal is a very cheerful and lively person, which has ultimately led to his passionate fanbase. The trend of “thirsting” for Pascal swept over the internet and was perpetuated by fans of all genders. However, some of his queer fans noted that Pascal had an energy that felt familiar to them. His easy-going nature, openness about his support for the LGBTQ+ community, and seemingly unconscious sex appeal are just some of the reasons why fans, especially the queer ones, adore him.

He gave the internet a treat at the 2023 MET Gala where he donned a pair of shorts, nearly knee-high socks in combat boots, and a bright red overcoat. He continued the trend of slightly flamboyant and non-traditional outfits at the 2024 SAG Awards. He wore a simple but effective white button-down shirt, which only buttoned halfway up. As he took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, the fans took home a half-buttoned Pascal. Adding to it all was his tousled hair, and his effortless vibe. Talk about gay icon!

Despite the collective thirst for Pedro Pascal, however, his dating history has been very scarce. He has been briefly linked with actresses Lena Heady, Maria Dizzia, and Robin Tunney, although none of these relationships were ever confirmed. In late 2023, he was spotted out in New York with Grammy-winning singer Omar Apollo, who has been very open about his queer identity. However, simply being spotted out together isn’t enough of a reason to assume the two are romantically involved, but that didn’t stop fans from speculating about the nature of their relationship. Nonetheless, onlookers had a field day with the rumors.

So, is Pedro Pascal gay?

Yes, Pedro Pascal plays a gay character in Strange Way of Life, but that’s about it. Until a person explicitly confirms their sexuality, fans can never really tell. While a vocal celebrity such as Pedro Pascal continues to advocate for queer rights, it doesn’t make him gay. Fans should always remember that coming out is a personal decision that no one is ever obligated to make. Instead, let’s all focus on the good work Pedro Pascal, and other allies are responsible for.