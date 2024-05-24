Kabosu: The doge meme dog’s cause of death, explained

After a remarkable 14-year reign as the queen of internet memes, the canine celebrity Kabosu passed away on May 24, 2024.

Kabosu is a female Shiba Inu dog from Japan who became globally famous as the face of the “Doge” meme. Kabosu’s exact age was estimated by her owners to be around 18 years old. That’s a long life for any dog, let alone one who had to deal with the pressure of being an internet sensation. Sadly, the dog was diagnosed with leukemia in December 2022. Her, owner, Atsuko Sato, shared the heartbreaking news on her blog.

Kabo-chan passed away softly today, May 24, at 7:50 a.m. after I fell into a deep sleep. Last night, as usual, she ate rice and drank plenty of water. A soft light shone in from the window, and outside, birds sang on this beautiful morning. While being stroked by me, she passed away peacefully. To all of you who loved Kabo-chan for a long time, I really thank you very much. I believe Kabo-chan was the happiest dog in the world. And I was the happiest owner. I think that even now, Kabo-chan is still smiling, shaking her tail, and snuggling up to me. Surely, forever and ever. Atsuko Sato’s statement (translated)

Sato described how Kabosu “quietly passed away as if asleep” while she gently caressed her. And it’s a scene that many pet owners can relate to – those last moments spent with your faithful companion, offering comfort and love until the very end. Sato also took a moment to express her gratitude to Kabosu’s legion of fans, thanking them for all the support.

You may notice this couch is empty. It is because doge has passed on to the next life. Some may never make doge content again. I may continue to make doge content to commemorate the joy that the funny yellow hound has brought to my life. Rest in peace, Kobasu. We love you pic.twitter.com/Hjhkf2SDeC — Lean Doge (@Lean_Doge) May 24, 2024

Initially, Kabosu was in a puppy mill, and was later rescued from an animal shelter by a Japanese kindergarten teacher named Atsuko Sato in 2008.

In 2010, Atsuko Sato began posting pictures of Kabosu on her personal blog. Among these was a picture of Kabosu sitting on a couch, staring sideways at the camera with raised eyebrows. This image, in particular, exhibited the characteristic “Shiba Inu” expression that would soon become iconic.

The term “Doge” refers to a slang term for “dog” used in internet vernacular. The meme format typically consists of a photo of Kabosu overlaid with broken English phrases, written in colorful Comic Sans font. These phrases often begin with “wow,” followed by stilted, humorous phrases like “such fun,” “much noble,” “very scare.” And that’s how Kabosu became the poster pup for a generation of internet users looking for a good laugh.

But Kabosu’s influence didn’t stop at memes. In 2013, a group of programmers decided to create a new cryptocurrency inspired by the doge meme. They called it “Dogecoin,” and it quickly became a hit among crypto enthusiasts with a sense of humor. Dogecoin’s success even caught the attention of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who once tweeted that it was his favorite cryptocurrency.

Kabosu, the Shiba Inu known for "Doge" meme and inspired the doge coin cryptocurrency, has died at the age of 18. Her owner, Atsuko Sato, shared the news on her Instagram on May 24th. #Kobasu #RIP #Dogmeme #Crypto pic.twitter.com/e5eOcmNBYl — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) May 24, 2024

Speaking of Musk, he played a role in cementing Kabosu’s status as an internet icon. In 2023, when Musk acquired Twitter (now known as X), he changed the platform’s logo to a photo of Kabosu. Sato said she wasn’t even that surprised by the move, having become accustomed to “unbelievable” events surrounding her beloved pet. Such wow, indeed, Kabosu. Rest in peace.

