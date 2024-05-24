Is Johnny Depp in ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice?’

Rumors about Johnny Depp‘s role in the upcoming Tim Burton film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has stirred fans and remains a mystery. The sequel, set to release in Sept. 2024 will see several new cast members including Jenna Ortega, but is Johnny Depp one of them?

Recommended Videos

A long-time collaborator of Burton, Johnny Depp first started working with the Academy Award-nominated director in the 1990 film Edward Scissorhands. Their collaboration then spanned decades of work, including several iconic films like Sleepy Hollow (1999), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007).

However, despite their long history of creating critically and commercially successful films together, their latter projects like Dark Shadows (2012) and Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016) proved relatively unsuccessful and unpopular. In light of this, fans were skeptical if Burton would collaborate with Depp on an important project as the Beetlejuice sequel.

Is Johnny Depp in Beetlejuice 2?

The rumors about Depp’s involvement in the upcoming sequel stem from independent sources such as Giant Freakin’ Robot, which reported that Depp has signed for a cameo role in the film. However, neither Depp nor Burton have backed up these reports thus far.​ Even though Depp isn’t on the official cast list yet, fans even speculate that his exclusion from the cast list could be to present a surprise cameo.

The excitement among fans as they wait for confirmation highlights Depp and Burton’s continued appeal in the film industry. It would be a much-anticipated reunion between the actor and the filmmaker if Depp appears in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, possibly making up for their previous cinematic errors.

But even without Depp’s contribution, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be a big highlight of the 2024 film schedule. Along with newcomers like Jenna Ortega and Willem Dafoe, fans will see the return of original cast members like Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more