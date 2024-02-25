Did drunk Daddy Pedro have a panic attack at the SAG Awards?

In case you weren’t already aware, we, as a society, have a social responsibility to protect newly crowned SAG Award winner Pedro Pascal at all costs. Yes indeed, in the face of one Bill Hader and the Succession triple threat of Kieran Culkin, Brian Cox, and Matthew Macfadyen, the Last of Us star managed to pull off the SAG Award win for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of protagonist Joel in the Max hit, and the resulting speech was one for the books.

Full of tears and, apparently, champagne, the MCU’s new Mister Fantastic didn’t seem to have any interest in hiding the raw gratitude he felt for being honored at the ceremony, pouring his heart out to everyone in the room before departing for what he referred to as a “panic attack.” So now, the question on everyone’s mind: is Pedro okay?

Did Pedro Pascal have a panic attack at the SAG Awards?

“I’m gonna have a panic attack and leave.” pic.twitter.com/W2YmhYo6Gm — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 25, 2024

In short, yes, Pedro’s okay. That’s not to say he didn’t have a panic attack on stage; given how overwhelmed the actor was, no one could have blamed him for stepping outside for a moment if the occasion called for it. But, shortly after Pascal departed the stage, we all saw him backstage with one Tan France of Queer Eye fame, cracking jokes with nary a hint of the weight that seemed to be on his shoulders moments ago. There may have even been some flirting (*wink*).

In short, maybe Daddy Pedro did have a panic attack, maybe he didn’t, and he’s valid either way. The most important thing is that he was finally recognized for his work in The Last of Us, and we’re already eagerly anticipating his epic return as Joel in season 2. Until then, we will wait with bated breath to learn more about Pedro’s work in The Fantastic Four, which is already shaping up to be a much-needed Marvel comeback.