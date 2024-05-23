Tom and Chet Hanks with Drake and Kendrick Lamar in tiny circles
Image via Chet Hanks/ Drake/ Kendrick Lamar via YouTube
Category:
Celebrities
Music

Tom Hanks asking his son Chet to explain the Kendrick Lamar/Drake feud is the most relatable thing

If you find yourself confused about the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, you might have something in common with Tom Hanks.
Image of Monica Coman
Monica Coman
|
Published: May 23, 2024 02:12 pm

The entertainment industry always has someone arguing with someone else, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up. Drake and Kendrick Lamar‘s feud has been going on for over a decade, and Tom Hanks recently asked his son Chet to bring him up to speed about it.

Recommended Videos

Although the rap battle between Kendrick and Drake has been going on for so long, it started picking up speed again this year. The two hip-hop stars have both released multiple diss tracks for each other over the years, the first one being in 2012 on Kendrick’s “Control.” However, most recently, the rappers have felt very creative thanks to their beef, going back and forth since March.

It might be hard to keep up with everything that happened over the years, and even Oscar-winner and national treasure Tom Hanks had a hard time understanding the feud. Luckily, he knew who to turn to.

Tom Hanks asking his son for clarification is so relatable

Chet Hanks shared a series of photos on his Instagram Stories earlier this week showing messages back and forth between him and his dad. The first one, from the actor, said, “Big Main, can you explain the Drake/ Kendrick Lamar feud to me?” His son complied, writing a detailed explanation of everything that happened.

After Chet’s award-worthy brief, Tom replied, “Holy cow! These are fighting words.” He continued, “People taking sides? Who’s winning?” This time, Chet’s response was simply, “did you not just read what I said,” with a series of laughing emojis, as he had clearly stated who was winning (Kendrick Lamar, ofc).

If Tom Hanks deemed his son’s message too long to read, we don’t know, but both his answers and interest in the story couldn’t be more relatable. The actor’s interest in Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s feud is surprising but his “Holy Cow” expression is exactly what you’d imagine Tom Hanks say, and his further interest in who is winning couldn’t be more on point.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Eminem’s daughter Hailie is now married, and their father-daughter wedding dance gave fans all the feels
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Eminem’s daughter Hailie is now married, and their father-daughter wedding dance gave fans all the feels
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 23, 2024
Read Article ‘I had no idea’: Shia LaBeouf’s comeback at Cannes gets overshadowed by resurfaced sexual and physical abuse allegations
Shia LeBeouf and FKA Twigs
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
‘I had no idea’: Shia LaBeouf’s comeback at Cannes gets overshadowed by resurfaced sexual and physical abuse allegations
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 23, 2024
Read Article What happened to Nick and Aaron Carter?
Fallen Idols trailer
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
What happened to Nick and Aaron Carter?
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 23, 2024
Read Article Sydney Sweeney is outperforming Sydney Sweeney on Netflix’s Top 10 and that is completely unacceptable
sydney sweeney reality
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Netflix
Netflix
Sydney Sweeney is outperforming Sydney Sweeney on Netflix’s Top 10 and that is completely unacceptable
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 23, 2024
Read Article ‘This was such a tough watch’: Jojo Siwa’s chaotic Disney birthday reaches all-new levels of cringe during embarrassing ‘Karma’ sing-a-long
JoJo Siwa appears in a video on TikTok.
Category: News
News
Celebrities
Celebrities
‘This was such a tough watch’: Jojo Siwa’s chaotic Disney birthday reaches all-new levels of cringe during embarrassing ‘Karma’ sing-a-long
Cailyn Cox Cailyn Cox May 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Eminem’s daughter Hailie is now married, and their father-daughter wedding dance gave fans all the feels
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Eminem’s daughter Hailie is now married, and their father-daughter wedding dance gave fans all the feels
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 23, 2024
Read Article ‘I had no idea’: Shia LaBeouf’s comeback at Cannes gets overshadowed by resurfaced sexual and physical abuse allegations
Shia LeBeouf and FKA Twigs
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
‘I had no idea’: Shia LaBeouf’s comeback at Cannes gets overshadowed by resurfaced sexual and physical abuse allegations
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 23, 2024
Read Article What happened to Nick and Aaron Carter?
Fallen Idols trailer
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
What happened to Nick and Aaron Carter?
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 23, 2024
Read Article Sydney Sweeney is outperforming Sydney Sweeney on Netflix’s Top 10 and that is completely unacceptable
sydney sweeney reality
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Netflix
Netflix
Sydney Sweeney is outperforming Sydney Sweeney on Netflix’s Top 10 and that is completely unacceptable
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 23, 2024
Read Article ‘This was such a tough watch’: Jojo Siwa’s chaotic Disney birthday reaches all-new levels of cringe during embarrassing ‘Karma’ sing-a-long
JoJo Siwa appears in a video on TikTok.
Category: News
News
Celebrities
Celebrities
‘This was such a tough watch’: Jojo Siwa’s chaotic Disney birthday reaches all-new levels of cringe during embarrassing ‘Karma’ sing-a-long
Cailyn Cox Cailyn Cox May 23, 2024
Author
Monica Coman
Monica Coman is a freelance entertainment news writer from Romania, currently living in Spain. She has been writing entertainment pieces for over six years, her work ranging from celebrity news, TV and movie features, lists, and even automotive celebrity news. She is a huge Swiftie and Potterhead.