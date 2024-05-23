Tom Hanks asking his son Chet to explain the Kendrick Lamar/Drake feud is the most relatable thing

The entertainment industry always has someone arguing with someone else, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up. Drake and Kendrick Lamar‘s feud has been going on for over a decade, and Tom Hanks recently asked his son Chet to bring him up to speed about it.

Although the rap battle between Kendrick and Drake has been going on for so long, it started picking up speed again this year. The two hip-hop stars have both released multiple diss tracks for each other over the years, the first one being in 2012 on Kendrick’s “Control.” However, most recently, the rappers have felt very creative thanks to their beef, going back and forth since March.

It might be hard to keep up with everything that happened over the years, and even Oscar-winner and national treasure Tom Hanks had a hard time understanding the feud. Luckily, he knew who to turn to.

Tom Hanks asking his son for clarification is so relatable

Chet Hanks explains the Kendrick Lamar & Drake beef to his dad Tom Hanks 😂 pic.twitter.com/oSNWYcwl69 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 20, 2024

Chet Hanks shared a series of photos on his Instagram Stories earlier this week showing messages back and forth between him and his dad. The first one, from the actor, said, “Big Main, can you explain the Drake/ Kendrick Lamar feud to me?” His son complied, writing a detailed explanation of everything that happened.

After Chet’s award-worthy brief, Tom replied, “Holy cow! These are fighting words.” He continued, “People taking sides? Who’s winning?” This time, Chet’s response was simply, “did you not just read what I said,” with a series of laughing emojis, as he had clearly stated who was winning (Kendrick Lamar, ofc).

If Tom Hanks deemed his son’s message too long to read, we don’t know, but both his answers and interest in the story couldn’t be more relatable. The actor’s interest in Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s feud is surprising but his “Holy Cow” expression is exactly what you’d imagine Tom Hanks say, and his further interest in who is winning couldn’t be more on point.

