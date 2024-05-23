Who is Danny DeVito playing in ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice?’

The long-awaited sequel to 1988’s beloved Beetlejuice has been in the works since the early ’90s, but alternate commitments, various hurdles, and the ever-pressing passage of time saw Beetlejuice Beetlejuice heavily delayed.

The flick is now only months away from release, but its a different beast than was dreamed up in the years following the original’s success. Its a far cry from the beach-themed flick Tim Burton was hoping to put out in the early ’90s — that’s right, Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian was nearly a reality — but fan expectations are sky-high following the release of several juicy trailers.

While those trailers are far removed from the various dreamed-up plots director Tim Burton toyed with a few decades back, they hint toward a delightful return to a story viewers have loved for more than 30 years. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is bringing back a bulk of the original cast, leaning hard on the same vibes that made the original a cult classic, and even introducing a few fresh faces fans are eager to meet.

Who is Danny DeVito’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice character?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Danny DeVito is among the most exciting incoming stars, and longtime Beetlejuice aficionados are eager to see what character he’s set to portray. Unlike much of the main cast, many of whom are reprising roles they played decades ago, DeVito didn’t boast a role in the original release. He’s a newcomer to the Beetlejuice story, and it looks like his cameo will be one for the books.

There’s still exceedingly little information on the character DeVito is set to bring to life, but a brief glimpse from the latest Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer indicates he’ll be playing a deceased janitor. How, precisely, this character fits into the story is yet to be seen, but DeVito’s presence is seen as an easy win among the star’s many fans.

Its helped along by the history DeVito shares with both Burton and several of his co-stars, not the least of whom being Keaton, who DeVito’s shared the screen with on four separate occasions. The release also marks his fifth film collaboration with Burton, essentially ensuring that anything they all produce as a unit is guaranteed to be a delightful watch.

