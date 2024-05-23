Eminem’s daughter Hailie is now married, and their father-daughter wedding dance gave fans all the feels

Every Eminem fan knows about his daughter Hailie Jade Scott, the muse of several songs, including fan favorites “Hailie’s Song” and “Mockingbird.” Now she is no longer so little, as Hailie is now married, and she had a “beautiful” ceremony over the weekend.

The 28-year-old influencer confirmed the news of her wedding on Instagram on Monday. “Waking up a wife this week,” Hailie wrote, alongside photos from the celebration. “We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt.”

“Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that travelled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife,” she ended the caption.

The shots she shared showed were all of her and her longtime partner Evan McClintock. The couple met in 2016 when they attended college together, and have been dating ever since. They got engaged last February, Hailie confirmed on Instagram. The influencer didn’t add photos from the wedding involving her famous father. However, several snaps have made their way online, making fans feel nostalgic.

Eminem and Hailey’s emotional dance at her wedding

Even if you’re not a longtime Eminem fan, his love for his firstborn is clear. The rapper has referenced his daughter throughout his discography, and she is the subject of one of his tattoos. Eminem has many tattoos, but the one for his daughter shows a picture of her face from when she was a child, which he has on his upper arm. Eminem has two other children, Stevie Laine Mathers, born in 2002, whom he also shares with Hailie’s mother, Kim Scott, and his adopted daughter, Alaina Marie Mathers.

The photos from her wedding show Hailie and Eminem enjoying a special moment during a father-daughter dance. The rapper also posed with the newlyweds, wearing a black suit and dark shades.

Many comments under her post referred to Eminem’s old songs, with others posting gifs of the two from his previous music videos. “Man, when you’ve listened to Em and his songs about Hailie being little, when you [were] a teenager. And now you see her walking the aisle. Life’s a bullet train, and I got old. All the love for you two guys. congrats,” wrote one fan.

Eminem wasn’t the only famous face at the wedding, because other close friends of the rapper were present for the event. Among them were 50 Cent, Dr Dre, and former Beats Electronics CEO Jimmy Iovine, according to TMZ.

The rapper nor Hailie shared more photos from the event, but it looked like a cozy affair with family and friends. Congrats to the newlyweds!

