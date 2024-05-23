What Happened To Fonzworth Bentley?

Fonzworth Bentley has one of the most bizarre careers in hip-hop: He started out as a personal assistant to Diddy in the 2000s, and cultivated such a notable public profile that he parlayed it into an acting and music career. Nobody outside of the hip-hop probably knows who Bentley is, but for a brief time, he was collaborating with some of the revered names in the genre. He even managed to book some of them as guest features on his own songs!

Bentley’s curio of a career is worth looking back on, especially given how little we’ve heard from him in the past decade. The fall from grace of Bentley’s co-signer, Diddy, has also renewed interest in the entertainer, and why he never managed to take the next step into superstardom. Could he have been one of the biggest rap stars of the aughts? Or did he overachieve? Let’s discuss.

Fonzworth Bentley rose to fame on reality TV

Photo by Michael Kovac/WireImage

Years before Cardi B made the transition from reality TV to rap superstardom, Fonzworth Bentley proved it was possible. He debuted on the Diddy-led series Making the Band 2, which was a hit for both ABC and MTV throughout the 2000s. The exposure he got from the series led to him nabbing a hosting gig on the MTV competition From G’s to Gents. It was here that Bentley codified his rap persona: Dapper, dressed in expensive clothes, and eccentric. He had a sense of humor, which is why he was so sought out by the top artists of the era.

Bentley appeared on the interlude “Good Day, Good Sir,” from the classic 2003 Outkast album Speakerboxxx/The Love Below. He made a cameo in the music video for Kanye West‘s 2004 single “The New Workout Plan.” In both instances, he riffed on the persona he’d established on From G’s to Gents. He also appeared in the films Honey (2003), Fat Albert (2004), and Idlewild (2006). None of these are considered seminal releases, but they were popular, and further solidified Bentley’s presence in the zeitgeist.

The real surprise came with Fonzworth Bentley launched his music career. Fans didn’t know what to make of Diddy’s sidekick making the jump to solo artist, and the muted reaction to his first two singles, 2008’s “Everybody” and 2009’s “Greener,” proved that it wasn’t going to click on a big level. The former even featured guest verses from Kanye West and Andre 3000 from Outkast, but failed to generate enough buzz to result in a full album (he eventually dropped it in 2011 to no fanfare).

Come the turn of the decade, Bentley’s career as a possible star was over.

Bentley continues to work behind the scenes

Bentley may not be the familiar face he once was, but that’s largely because he’s taken on more eclectic projects. He doesn’t put himself out there as much as he did in the 2000s, as he prefers to work behind the scenes.

His aforementioned relationship with Kanye West led to him co-writing multiple songs on West’s acclaimed 2013 album, Yeezus. Despite being worlds away from Bentley’s own musical style, he worked on standout tracks like “On Sight,” “Black Skinhead,” and “Hold My Liquor.” Bentley also had a supporting role in the 2019 drama Waves. The film received rave reviews from critics, and Bentley was one of the actors who was singled out for their naturalistic performance. He’s also, notably, cut ties with Diddy.

Bentley has not publicly addressed the controversies surrounding Diddy, but he did allude to having quite a bit of dirt on the disgraced mogul. In February 2024, he posted a quote from Jay-Z that read: “When I get nervous I tell the truth.” The former rapper then posted a caption that read: “Might delete this later but Imma just sit this here.” Many have taken this to mean that Bentley will speak about his Diddy experiences when the time is right. As with most Hollywood revelations, only time will tell.

