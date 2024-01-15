All Kanye albums in order

For better or for worse (and these days it’s usually been for worse), few artists have captured the public’s attention quite like Kanye West. While the rapper’s career in recent years has been defined by controversies, including a slew of anti-Semitic statements, conspiracy theories, and long-running celebrity feuds, Kanye West was once known simply for his music.

Since making his debut in 2004, the Atlanta-born hip-hop artist has released ten solo studio albums, becoming one of the best-selling musicians in the world and nabbing 24 Grammy Awards along the way. With such a sizeable catalogue to Kanye West’s name, and one often overshadowed by his outspoken views, it can be tricky to nail down a timeline of the rapper’s studio projects. Here are all of Kanye West’s albums in order.

The College Dropout (2004)

Released in 2004, The College Dropout put Kanye West on the map, and was recorded over four years. The 21-song project featured collaborations with the likes of Jamie Foxx, Ludacris, and JAY-Z, with “Jesus Walks” and “All Falls Down” among the most-streamed tracks. The College Dropout was nominated for both Album of the Year and Best Rap Album at the 2005 Grammys, and won the award in the latter category.

Late Registration (2005)

Following the success of his debut, West had much to prove with his 2005 sophomore effort, Late Registration. Moving toward a more orchestral sound, the 21-song album enlisted a more eclectic range of collaborators including Fiona Apple and Adam Levine. “Gold Digger”, one of five singles lifted from Late Registration, still ranks among West’s most popular songs. Late Registration sits on multiple publications’ annual and all-time best album lists.

Graduation (2007)

West’s third album Graduation spawned hit tracks like “Stronger” and “Homecoming”, and earned the rapper his third Best Rap Album Grammy win. It marked the conclusion of West’s three-album exploration of themes of education, and saw him dip into more electronic stylings and switch-up his rap flows. Graduation was praised for its genre-less approach to hip-hop, with artists like Chris Martin and Mos Def appearing across its 14-song tracklist.

808s & Heartbreak (2008)

Kid Cudi and Lil Wayne were among the musicians to appear on 808s & Heartbreak, West’s fourth studio album released in 2008. Auto-tune and minimalist production defined the 12-song project, which marked a more experimental outing as West dealt with the death of his mother and the dissolution of his relationship with then-fiancée Alexis Phifer. The album was largely overlooked by the Recording Academy despite its critical success.

My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (2010)

My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy was the first album to be released by West following his infamous interruption of Taylor Swift’s MTV Video Music Awards in 2009. The following year, West’s fifth album explored topics around his celebrity status and the rising controversy attached to his name, spawning singles like “All Of The Lights” and “Monster”, the latter of which featured Nicki Minaj and JAY-Z, among others. My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy went on to be ranked as the best album of the 2010s by Billboard, The A.V. Club and Rolling Stone.

Watch the Throne (2011)

West’s first official collaborative album arrived in 2011. Enlisting longtime peer JAY-Z, Watch the Throne boasts West’s starriest featured artist roster to date, with Frank Ocean, Beyoncé, Seal and Kid Cudi appearing across the 12-song tracklist. The Ocean-assisted “No Church In The Wild” was among the album’s biggest hits, earning West and JAY-Z a Grammy win for Best Melodic Rap performance in 2013, among other nominations for Watch the Throne.

Yeezus (2013)

Considered West’s most experimental project at the time, Yeezus saw the rapper dip into punk and industrial sounds, receiving critical acclaim but causing divided opinions among fans. West’s Yeezus era was defined by the music video for the single “Bound 2”, which featured his then-fiancee Kim Kardashian. West enlisted famed producer Rick Rubin for Yeezus, who had a hand in refining the songs on the Grammy-nominated project.

The Life of Pablo (2016)

Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone were among the featured artists on The Life of Pablo, West’s seventh solo album released in 2016. Lead single and Rihanna collaboration “Famous” received attention for its mention of Swift, with the project as whole garnering West’s most Grammy nominations with a total of five. The “Famous” music video features wax figure renderings of celebrities like Kardashian, Swift, and Donald Trump.

Ye (2018)

Recording over just two weeks following a controversial interview with TMZ, 2018’s Ye marked West’s most introspective album to date, dealing with topics of mental health and fatherhood across seven tracks. “Yikes” and “All Mine” were the singles lifted from the tracklist, with the broader project featuring the likes of PartyNextDoor, Ty Dolla Sign and Jeremih. Ye was perhaps West’s worst-performing album in terms of critical acclaim.

Jesus Is King (2019)

In what marked the biggest musical swerve of his career, West leaned heavily into Christian themes and sounds on his ninth studio album Jesus Is King. The 2019 project featured gospel choirs and notably did not contain any profanity or sexual references. The 11-track album was divisive among critics, though it was widely praised for its cohesion and consistency.

Donda (2021)

2021’s Donda marked West’s final album released under his longtime label, Def Jam Recordings. The project enlisted the most collaborators to date, spanning the likes of Marilyn Manson to Tyler, The Creator, and saw West reflect on darker themes like his estrangement from Kardashian and the death of his mother and album namesake, Donda West. Manson’s appearance on Donda attracted controversy, but the record was still nominated for Album of the Year at the 2022 Grammy Awards.