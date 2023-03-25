Kanye West proclaims he ‘likes Jewish people again’ but who gets the credit – Jonah Hill or ‘hard times humbled Ye?’

In more news about Kanye West, he has managed to hit the headlines again after falling from grace, hitting branches on the way down, and bouncing off of rock bottom. Now it appears he’s trying to get on the come-up as he gives Jonah Hill credit for making him like the Jews again.

Kanye West’s troubles actually began back in 2009 when he walked on stage during the VMAs and grabbed the microphone from Taylor Swift, but that’s a separate issue. His world started to take a downward turn when he wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week in October of last year. When rapper P. Diddy called him out on it, Ye fired back that he was being controlled by the Jews, fueling the fires of antisemitism, and his Instagram got locked down for it.

When he tweeted what appeared to be a threat against Jewish people, his Twitter account was suspended. Then, videos started to surface from his appearance on Tucker Carlson and a YouTube talk show — The Shop: Uninterrupted — where he went on some antisemitism rants. This was about the time that major companies who had relationships with him started to shy away and Adidas flat-out dropped their deal.

Obviously spiraling out of control, Ye went on Infowars and praised Hitler and the Nazis. He has claimed that he is bipolar and suffers from mental issues, but spokespeople diagnosed with those conditions have made it known quite clearly that suffering from mental issues and being antisemitic don’t go hand-in-hand.

Remember, these things happened just last year. New year, new Ye, the rapper must have caught 21 Jump Street for the first time and it turned his whole ideology around. He’s totally brand-new, all squeaky-clean and everything thanks to Jonah Hill.

Wouldn’t it be great if that movie could eradicate an entire clan of antisemites? It would have to somehow be “Rick Rolled” on them, but one look at Jonah Hill and they all would change their hating minds.

If alternative universes existed or if Kanye ever had plans to move forward with his hatred, that’s all gone now. It’s as if an evil force entered and took over West’s body since back in the day when he was meeting with Trump at the White House, and then left his body when he found its kryptonite in the name of 21 Jump Street.

Jonah Hill’s performance in an outlandish comedy from 10 years ago somehow eliminated a timeline where Kanye West eventually commits Genocide https://t.co/JeMftBEqZu — The Missed Kick (@kirkdonkadonk) March 25, 2023

The problem with this sudden quick-change is, could Ye just be trying to find a way to climb out of his hole? When Adidas backed out of their deal, the rapper went from multi-billionaire status to millionaire, and the $200,000-a-month child support order was instated, which doesn’t help. Forbes reported his net worth at $400 million, which is nothing to sneer at. It’s just not what he’s used to rolling with.

Hard times humbled Ye. He has only like $2 left on him. — muto (@mutohd) March 25, 2023

In case you hadn’t noticed, Ye, expressing hatred toward a victimized group is intolerable. You don’t get to just apologize and say, “oops, my bad!” and it erases your actions from the past several months.

kanye to jews after watching 21 jump street pic.twitter.com/yLSUnb7qgD — Z (@clamorshj) March 25, 2023

Did anyone ask Jonah Hill if he wanted to be Ye’s savior?

Making fun of the mentally ill is never acceptable, no matter who it is. But Ye deserves a little backlash for the things he said. His hateful comments far outweigh any joke about him being “off his meds.”

Nurse he’s out again — Ky | Upcoming Cardi Ender (@cupcakkendbarfi) March 25, 2023

And it comes full circle. As previously mentioned, his image began to change when he climbed up on stage uninvited and interrupted Taylor Swift in her acceptance speech. Those Swifties aren’t that forgiving no matter how many times he turns over a new leaf.

wdgaf taylor’s sold out stadium show is tonight — mari ★ OCEAN BLVD (@thelakees) March 25, 2023

Coming to one’s senses and getting back on track is a good thing and it’s never too late, but Kanye has to put the work in. Before fans start coming back and loving him again, he’s going to have to show consistent change.