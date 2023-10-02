Not content with being one of the most influential hip hop artists of all time, André 3000 (also known as André Benjamin) is also a well respected actor, having both dazzled in bit part roles and led productions himself. If you’re a huge fan of Outkast and want to see what else Benjamin has done, then check out this list of André 3000’s best movies and TV shows!

Be Cool

This adaptation of the 1999 novel of the same name might not be John Travolta’s best watch, but there are some moments in that capture the witty dialogue and fast-paced nature of the Elmore Leonard’s book. Benjamin reuinted with director F. Gary Gray (who shot numerous music videos for songs from Outkast’s seminal album Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik) to play the role of Dabu, a trigger-happy, tea-loving gangster, and he’s a hilarious bright spot in an average movie.

Dispatches from Elsewhere

Jason Segel’s baby is a fictionalized retelling of a real life art installation/alternate reality game called The Jejune Institute, which in real life ran for three years in San Francisco. The series is set in Philadelphia, and follows the lives of a group of people who are drawn into what seems like a whimsical puzzle, but ends up being a complete maze of mystery. Benjamin is in a leading role as Fredwynn, a hyper-paranoid, hyper-intelligent player, and he’s excellent in this weird yet wonderful experimental show.

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Benjamin only has a small part in this famous kid’s film about animals banding together to save each other, but he is excellent in his minimal screentime as Elwyn the Crow, showing a penchant for voice acting that can only come with years of standing behind a microphone in a recording studio. A fun, cute classic for all the family to enjoy.

Showing Up

Indie darling A24 have another understated gem in their arsenal with Showing Up, which follows the life of a sculptor as she prepares for a show and nurses a pigeon back to health, all while dealing with her volatile personal relationships. Benjamin plays Eric, the man who works the kiln at the college where the main character, Lizzie, works. His understated and subtle performance is perfect for the movie, which moves slowly but methodically and profoundly.

Four Brothers

Benjamin is one of the four leads in this violent revenge movie about a quartet of adopted brothers who hunt down a gangster that they believed killed their mother. Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson, and Garrett Hedlund are the other three siblings, and while Four Brothers might not be winning any Oscars, its high octane action makes it a fun watch.

The Shield

The Outkast rapper only appeared in a couple of episodes of this acclaimed series about corrupt cops, but he was magnetic as Robert Huggins, the local comic book store owner turned politician (his episodes were four seasons apart). He showed he belonged on such a well regarded production with an assured and believable performance, and was one of the best guest stars in a series that’s full of them.

Idlewild

Benjamin was credited under his stage name of André 3000 in this historical musical drama about a fictional duke joint in 1930s America. He starred alongside his musical partner Big Boi, and both deliver excellent performances in an unfocused film that has some astounding moments of brilliance. Even if the movie itself is middling, the soundtrack (written by its legendary leads) is worth watching for.

Class of 3000

Class of 3000 is Benjamin’s passion project. The talented star created, writes, and stars in this animated musical show about a performing arts school in Atlanta. He voices Sunny Bridges, also known as Lil D, a famed teacher at the school. Although it was eventually cancelled, the series nabbed an Emmy and had plenty of critical acclaim in its time.

American Crime

Benjamin appeared in a majority of episodes in the well acclaimed second season of this anthology series, which follows a different crime per season. The storyline the rapper was involved in follows two star basketball players who are accused of sexually assaulting a male classmate then posting pictures of the crime to a website. The rapper plays the father of one of the offenders, and tackles a hard role well.

Battle in Seattle

This fictionalized retelling of an anti-WTO protest that erupted in Seattle gets a bit bogged down in the detail at points, but it has a powerful message that is communicated well. Benjamin plays Django, a disaffected protestor who bites off more than he can chew, and really makes you empathize with his character, even when he doesn’t make the best decisions.