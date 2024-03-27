Did Diddy really flee the U.S. on his private jet after his homes were raided by Homeland Security?

Did Diddy hightail it to the Caribbean as the feds raided his homes?

Diddy has spent four decades building an empire. There’s his astonishing musical career, clothing lines, perfume, a vodka brand, TV production companies, and even ventures into gaming. Now that may all come crashing down.

Two of the rapper’s homes have been raided by Homeland Security, who are investigating multiple sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations against him. There’s also a narcotics link, with the star’s “drug mule” arrested. Diddy has vowed to “fight for my name, my family, and for the truth”, but at the moment things aren’t looking great for him.

But beyond all that is one burning question: where the heck is Diddy right now?

Where in the world is Diddy?

BREAKING: TMZ reports a private jet owned by Sean 'Diddy' Combs has landed and is currently on the ground in Antigua in the Caribbean, although it is unclear if he is on board, as his properties have been raided by Homeland Security agents.#Diddypic.twitter.com/qsbFUyQfNY — Film Tweets (@FilmUpdates77) March 26, 2024

As you would expect from a fabulously rich mogul, Diddy is an extremely mobile man. He owns a Gulfstream G550 private jet with an all-black exterior that theoretically could get him out of the country in a hot minute. So eyebrows were raised when sky scanners showed said jet flying from Los Angeles to Antigua on Monday morning, where it landed that afternoon.

And, apparently, it’s now making a return trip in the direction of the United States:

private jet owned by Sean "P. Diddy" Combs has just departed Antigua and appears to be headed towards the United States https://t.co/cmS5yIkXJ3 pic.twitter.com/I8WBPXhOVR — Matthew 🐲🐉 (@GoodTexture) March 27, 2024

But just because Diddy’s jet was out of the country doesn’t mean he was on it.

The last place Diddy has been spotted was at the Opa Locka Airport in Miami on Monday afternoon, around the time his jet was arriving in Antigua. To us, this indicates that he’s probably still somewhere in Miami (or at least Florida).

If Diddy did fly the coop it’d certainly make defending him harder. His attorney Aaron Dyer has just released a firm statement decrying the “military-level” raids on his client, saying to E! News:

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

Dyer also claimed Diddy “spoke to and cooperated with authorities”, which seems like he’s going to fight these accusations every inch of the way by traditional means.

All that said, it still doesn’t explain why Diddy’s jet made a quick trip to the Caribbean. Then again, if the feds were raiding our properties we’d be tempted to get any potentially incriminating evidence out of the clutches of the federal government as soon as humanly possible.