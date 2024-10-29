100% Rotten Tomatoes HBO show returns this week for final season

The third and final season of Somebody Somewhere – the semi-autobiographical comedy from Bridget Everett — will debut on HBO and Max this week. The show is a fan favorite and boasts a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes to boot.

Recommended Videos

Watch Somebody Somewhere on Max

The series is set in Everett’s real-life hometown of Manhattan, Kansas. The show is deeply personal in other ways, as well. Everett told NPR that the death of her sister inspired the series, partly because she was unable to visit her before she died.

“I was waiting tables at the time. I barely had two pennies to rub together and I couldn’t go see her at the end. And I’ve kind of never forgiven myself for it. So this is a way to honor her in a way that I wasn’t able to before,” Everett explained.

Everett also told NPR that the audience who supports the show is the reason the series has the opportunity to enjoy a third season at all. “The fact that we even got a pilot felt like a miracle,” she explained. “And every time we got greenlit for another season, it felt like a miracle. It’s a small show with a small audience on a small budget. And we have a very loyal and loving audience.”

Everett hasn’t shared what her plans are once the series ends. For now, she is enjoying where the show has taken her so far.

What is Somebody Somewhere about?

Somebody Somewhere is a comedy created by comedian and actress Bridget Everett. The semi-autobiographical series is about a 40-year-old woman named Sam (Everett) who is reeling from the loss of her older sister Holly.

What does 100% on Rotten Tomatoes mean?

Earning a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes means every single review of a television show is positive.

Rotten Tomatoes uses a color-coded system to rate movies and TV shows. The red tomato indicates a ” Fresh ” production, at least 60% of its reviews are positive. The green splat indicates a production is “Rotten” and at least 60% of its reviews are negative.

What other shows are rated 100% on Rotten Tomatoes?

There are dozens of shows rated 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. These include The Wire, Broad City, Fleabag, Jane the Virgin, and Mad Men.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy