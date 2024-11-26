James Gunn confirms ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 has reached a major production milestone

The DC universe has been a mixed bag in decent years, prior to the takeover of James Gunn, but one project that was almost unanimously loved was The Suicide Squad spinoff series Peacemaker, and we’ve got good news for fans.

Peacemaker aired its first episode back in January of 2022, and continued the story of its titular character after the events of The Suicide Squad. Alongside him was a crew of new characters who hadn’t shown up before, but quickly became favorites thanks to their charm. All of these characters are expected to return for Season 2, which is currently in production.

That brings up to today’s update, where James Gunn — who isn’t just DC co-chief, but also the director of Peacemaker — has announced that filming for season 2 has been completed.

And that is a WRAP on #Peacemaker season 2, including our last remaining actors Steve Agee, Tim Meadows, Sol Rodriguez & Brandon Stanley (& our DP Sam McCurdy pictured here moments after the last shot.) Thanks to our entire cast & crew who made this a wonderful experience. My… pic.twitter.com/WQiEbEL1cm — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 25, 2024

Posting to X, Gunn thanked all of the cast and crew who participated in bringing season 2 of the superhero show to life. Gunn revealed that the project was filming for a grueling 10 months, so naturally, the creative maestro is excited to take a break. Gunn’s latest update comes just days after he confirmed that John Cena and Jennifer Holland had concluded filming their scenes on the show.

Now in its post-production phase, Peacemaker looks on schedule to be ready for its season debut date of July 11, 2025. Fans were given their first glimpse at the upcoming season already in a sizzle reel shared by Max to promote its upcoming series. In the reel, we see Peacemaker back again, but there’s also a new character unveiled who will likely factor majorly into what goes down in the upcoming episodes, Rick Flag Sr.

Flag Sr. will be played by Frank Grillo in the upcoming second season of the show, and according to Gunn, this won’t be a good character at all.

“We see all different sides of his character,” Gunn said when speaking to EW. “He is morally a complex human being. Grillo is somebody who I’ve known for a little while, and I’ve wanted to work with him for a long time. He was one of the first people that I talked to when I took over the studio, like ‘we’re going to find something cool for you,’ and now he is everywhere.”

Interestingly this will be the second time that Grillo has played the character, as the first is set to be voicing him in Gunn’s animated DC show Creature Commandos which will be released very soon, on Dec. 5, 2024.

While we’ve still got a few months to wait for Peacemaker season 2 to get here, the good news is that the cogs are in motion, and things look to be on track. There is a silver lining, and that is those fans who haven’t yet checked out the first season of Peacemaker can binge through all of its episodes on Max right now.

