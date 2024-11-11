‘Peacemaker’ season 2 teaser finally shows Frank Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr. in live-action

With The Penguin ending this week Max is giving fans a glimpse at all of the original series coming to the streaming service in the next few months, and among them is a glimpse of Peacemaker season 2.

Peacemaker made waves in 2022 with its first season which gave John Cena’s titular anti-hero his own show. The series that’s made by now DC co-president James Gunn introduced a lot of fresh characters to the DC universe, alongside some cameos from returning stars.

Season 2 of the series looks to bring more new characters into the mix, and even in the brief footage that has been shared by Max, we’ve got a glimpse at some of them.

In the preview footage for Peacemaker’s second season, we see Frank Grillo who will be playing Rick Flag Sr. in the show. This will be the character’s live-action debut in the DC universe, but fans will recognize the name as the father of Rick Flag, the one and only hero who met his end during the events of The Suicide Squad.

Those who are paying attention should immediately know what Rick Flag Sr. showing up in Peacemaker means, but for those who may have forgotten, it was Peacemaker who killed Rick Flag during the movie. Now it would seem his old man is out to get some payback!

Interestingly, while it will be the first time that Grillo has appeared during Peacemaker in this role, it won’t be the first time the character has shown up in a DC project. Rick Flag Sr. is scheduled to debut during the animated series Creature Commandos, and he will be voiced by the same actor. You don’t need to be a genius to know this means he’s set for a major role in the DC universe going forward, and the evidence only continues to stack up.

Grillo will also appear in Superman, the upcoming reboot from James Gunn which will lay the blueprint for the future of the DC universe on screen. Of course, how these will all connect is still up for speculation, but hopefully, when Peacemaker season 2 gets here we’ll have a better idea.

It’s very likely we’ll see more stars playing their characters throughout different mediums which include live-action and animated projects as this is something that Gunn and Peter Safran have mentioned before.

We still have a long wait until season 2 of Peacemaker gets here. The new episodes are said to be released after Superman which is currently set to be released on July 11, 2025, so we’ve still got a few months before we see John Cena back on screen.

Still, that’s not a bad thing as it means we’ll learn a lot more about the upcoming season and get a better look at its characters in the coming months. It’s a great time to be a fan of DC, and even though The Penguin might be over, now you’ve got something big to look forward to coming in 2025.

