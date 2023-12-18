Adding to what seems to be a year filled with celebrity engagements — from Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi to Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz — pop star Demi Lovato has announced her imminent nuptials. A representative for the singer confirmed her engagement to Jordan “Jutes” Lutes on December 16, 2023, just over a year after the pair first made their relationship public in August of 2022.

According to reports, Lovato and Lutes enjoyed a personal and intimate proposal, before heading to Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles to celebrate with their families. The couple appeared to be enjoying the honeymoon phase already in a series of photos posted to Instagram, with Lovato gushing over the “love of her life” and sharing her excitement to love and cherish him forever.

For his part, Lutes described Lovato as his best friend, and said he was the “luckiest man alive” to be marrying the singer. Lovato and Lutes first met in January of 2022, when they co-wrote the song “Substance” for Lovato’s album. Alongside that track, Lutes has writing credits on songs like “Happy Ending” and “City of Angels,” all of which are lifted from Lovato’s 2022 eighth studio album Holy Fvck.

Since making their relationship public, Lovato has gushed over Lutes on social media and in various interviews, saying that she and Lovato were friends first and foremost, and hinting that her new music will probably be sentimental love songs. In an Instagram post for Lutes’ birthday in Mar. 2023, Lovato described the musician as a “sweet angel” and said their relationship was a dream come true.

It marks Lovato’s second proposal since 2020, when she was engaged to Young and the Restless actor, Max Ehrich. So, what exactly do we know about Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, and what are the details around Lovato’s lavish engagement ring?

Who is Demi Lovato engaged to and what do we know about her dreamy engagement ring?

Jordan “Jutes” Lutes is a 32-year-old musician who originally hails from Ottawa, Canada. Born in 1997, Jutes has spoken about his early plans to pursue filmmaking and play basketball, but decided to focus on music after developing a passion for the field while living in Toronto. As a musician, Jutes was previously signed to Capitol Records, home to artists like Ice Spice and Paul McCartney, but he departed the label after two years as a signee.

Jutes left Capitol Records to pursue music as an independent artist, but said there was no bad blood following his departure. The onset of the pandemic and his own goals to be in charge of his career made Jutes’ exit seamless, and he has since released music independently. Jutes — which serves as his stage name — shared his most recent album, Ladybug, in 2023, marking his sophomore effort following his 2021 debut, Careful What You Wish For.

On Spotify, Jutes boasts over 200, 000 monthly listeners, though his work in music extends beyond his own moniker. Jutes co-wrote three tracks on Lovato’s most recent album Holy Fvck, titled “Substance”, “Happy Ending” and “City of Angels,” joining a list of album collaborators that includes YUNGBLUD and Royal & The Serpent. In an Instagram post, Jutes described “Substance” as one of his favourite songs he’s ever worked on.

Beyond music, Jutes has spoken about his plans to pursue acting, telling The Nuance Magazine that he hopes to take on film roles and would love to create an animated television show. In his personal life, Jutes has been open about his sobriety journey, much like Lavato herself, and marked 100 days of being sober in July of 2022.

In terms of his relationship with Lovato, sources have suggested that the pair are in a happy and healthy place, and Jutes has shared his support of the pop star multiple times on social media. In various Instagram posts, Jutes has gushed over Lovato’s singing voice, which he described as “the best in the game”, and has elsewhere praised her as “gorgeous.”

Jutes undoubtedly scored big points for his engagement ring, which was reportedly created in collaboration with the fine jewellery boutique, Material Good. Jutes worked closely on the design of the custom-made, pear-shaped diamond solitaire ring at Material Good’s retail store in New York City, collaborating with the boutique’s designer Teresa Panico. Alongside Jutes and Lovato, Material Good has elsewhere designed an engagement ring for Marc Jacobs.