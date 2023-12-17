What is Demi Lovato’s net worth in 2023?

As one of the many stars who got their start on the Disney Channel, Demi Lovato has enjoyed a lucrative career in the entertainment industry. The performer’s first big entrance into stardom was playing Mitchie Torres in the original movie, Camp Rock.

After that, she led her own series, Sonny with a Chance, and found guest-starring roles on the musical series, Glee. But it is in her music career that she has reached longevity. After signing with Hollywood Records in 2008, she released eight studio albums and is still going strong.

Her most recent album, Holy Fvck, was a game-changer for many reasons. Streamlining into a heavier rock sound, Lovato collaborated with Jordan Lutes. A musician in his own right, Lutes has cultivated a partnership with Lovato in many songs from her 2022 album, and in 2023, the two decided to tie the knot.

As happy updates in her personal life dominate the headlines, it is time to highlight that all seems to be going really smoothly on the professional front as well for the “Cool for the Summer” singer.

The net worth of Demi Lovato in 2023

Photo via Instagram/ddlovato

Just like any other celebrity of similar standing, Lovato has amassed quite a fortune. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the singer is currently worth around $40 million, which is a lot higher than the number her fiance, Lutes, holds at the moment. Starting rather young in the entertainment industry, she had the fortune of beginning her career with a marketable brand i.e., being a Disney star, like many of her fellow musicians like Selena Gomez and Hilary Duff.

Just like her prowess as a singer, Lovato also matured with her roles as time went on. In Ryan Murphy’s often controversial teen drama, Glee, she portrayed Santana’s (Naya Rivera) short-lived girlfriend just as the show was falling off. Season 5 had lost the luster of previous seasons since the main characters had graduated high school. Rachel (Lea Michele), Kurt (Chris Colfer), and Santana embark on life after high school and try to make it in New York.

Lovato’s character, Dani, was a stop along the way for Santana to reunite with her on-again off-again girlfriend, Brittany (Heather Elizabeth Morris), but demonstrated her musical talents. The experience bonded her with Rivera, whom Lovato mourned with the rest of the Glee cast following her unexpected death in 2020.

So, when Lovato isn’t devoting time to her music career, she appears sporadically on television to play rather memorable, which includes playing Hayley May in one episode of the ABC medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy, and the recurring character of Jenny in season 11 of Will & Grace. All in all, that eye-watering net worth isn’t that much of a shocker given how hard and passionately Lovato devotes herself to every project — whether it is her music or the world of acting.