Glee Cast And Hollywood Stars Pay Tribute To Naya Rivera

After she went missing last week following a tragic swimming accident, 33-year-old actress Naya Rivera was confirmed to have died yesterday after her body was recovered from California’s Lake Piru. The news has taken those who knew her by shock, and many of her former Glee co-stars and other colleagues from across the industry have shared their grief at Rivera’s loss on social media.

To begin with, Chris Colfer shared a moving eulogy to his co-star on his Instagram page. Along with a photo of the pair from several years ago, Colfer spoke of how much he valued her as a friend, person and performer in his caption. “Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly,” he wrote. “Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be.”

Jane Lynch took to Twitter as well to say “Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family.”

Alex Newell addressed his message to Naya’s young son Josey, who was on the lake with his mother when the accident that took her life occurred.

“I legitimately can not imagine this world without you,” said Kevin McHale.

Naya Rivera

Adam Lambert, who had a recurring role on Glee, also shared his condolences.

Rivera played LGBTQ icon Santana Lopez on all six seasons of the show and, in real life, was also a fierce ally to the community.

Other actors, musicians and performers who had either worked with Rivera on other projects or who simply admired her talent also took to social media to share their shock and sadness at her premature loss.

The Ventura County Sherriff’s office has confirmed that no foul play is suspected in the Glee actress’ death, nor is there any suspicion that it was a suicide. The current was particularly strong the day Rivera went swimming and it’s believed that contributed to her drowning. From conversations with her son, it’s been ascertained that she was able to boost the small child back onto the boat but was unable to return to it herself.

Rest in peace, Naya Rivera.

