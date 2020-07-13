The Last Thing Naya Rivera Did Before She Died Was Save Her Son

Earlier today, our worst fears were confirmed when it was reported that Glee star Naya Rivera‘s body had been found in Lake Piru. The actress had gone out on a boating trip with her 4-year-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey last week and vanished shortly after, leaving her child behind.

An exhaustive search was quickly launched and earlier today, a body was recovered, with Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub confirming that it belonged to Rivera.

“We are confident the body we found is that of Naya Rivera,” he said at a news conference Monday. “It has been an extremely difficult time for her family throughout this ordeal. … Our hearts are with them, and we share in their grief for Naya’s loss.”

Since the news broke, more and more has emerged about the events that led to her tragic death and now it seems that the last thing the actress did before she died was save her son. At least, that’s what the latest reports on the subject suggest, with the authorities explaining that on the day Rivera and her son were swimming, the current was quite strong. She was able to “boost” Josey back on the boat, but when he turned around, she had already disappeared below the surface, with Ayub stating that the current may’ve contributed to her drowning.

“Police say it appears Naya Rivera ‘mustered enough energy to get her son back on the boat, but not enough to save herself’, after confirming the body of the Glee star was found in Lake Piru Monday,” reports Daily Mail.

It’s a tragic turn of events and one that has left the actress’ fans, friends and family completely heartbroken, with tons of tributes already pouring out on Twitter and other social media platforms. Investigations are still ongoing as well, so no doubt we’ll be hearing more about what happened to Naya Rivera in the days to come. Watch this space.