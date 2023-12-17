What is Demi Lovato’s fiance, Jordan Lutes’ age and net worth?

Demi Lovato has been in the limelight since an early age, but her new fiance, musician Jordan Lutes, is another story.

The singer-songwriter started as a Disney star with her ex, Joe Jonas, in Camp Rock before settling in steadily with a music career. Nowadays Lovato has a substantial outpouring of music with songs like “Sorry Not Sorry” and “Cool For the Summer” and is busy making big career decisions, like leaving manager Scooter Braun after the Taylor Swift debacle.

And now she has more to celebrate with her upcoming nuptials. She first met Jordan Lutes while recording her 2022 song, “Substance.” The Glee star confessed on the satellite radio show, The Morning Mashup (via People) that the start of their relationship did not embrace a breakneck pace toward romance.

“We became friends first. We were friends for several months and then we decided to start dating and well, after we told each other how we felt.”

After a few months of texting, the two realized they had developed feelings for each other and mutually decided to embark on a romantic relationship. Almost two years later, Lutes proposed, leading many to wonder about the finer details of the fellow music writer’s life.

How old is Jordan Lutes and what is his net value?

Photo via Instagram/jutesmusic

Like Lovato, Jutes shares a passion for music. The Nuance reported that the Toronto-based songwriter was pursuing interests in basketball and film studies before he fell in love with creating music. Since then, he has developed a steady career, with his first album, Overrated, releasing in 2020. According to popularnetworth.com, this has allowed Jutes to amass a net worth of around $800,000, with yearly earnings of $200,000. An impressive figure given that he has earned it at such a young age.

Lutes was reportedly born in 1997, which would make him 26 at the time of writing and his engagement. In addition to writing “Substance” with how now-fiance, People reports that Lutes also contributed to “Happy Ending” and “City of Angels.”

So, what prompted Lutes, popularly known as “Jutes” (his stage name), to make it on his own without the aid of a label? Turns out he was signed to the Capitol Records label but had to leave when he was 23, though it was a blessing in disguise.

“I left because due to Covid mad budgets got cut, and I guess they didn’t want to hold me and not give me the support I needed, which is so blessed of them to do. You hear about labels shelving people or holding them without pushing them so often, and I can’t say how grateful I am that isn’t me. I had been wishing I could be indie again for a while just because I love being totally in charge of my own career, so it worked out quite nicely.”

Just “nicely?” Looking at that net worth, we would have to say that is one major understatement as Lutes has effectively made a killing as an independent artist.