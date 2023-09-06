All of Joe Jonas’ girlfriends and relationships, in order

Once again, the internet is mourning the unexpected ending of another IT couple losing their battle with love, and this time, it was Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas‘ turn to call it quits. We’ve all been well aware that 2023 has not been kind to its celebrity couples, but needless to say – no one thought it would be this bad. What’s more, it appears to be especially harsh for Joes all across America. Indeed, it’s a bad time for everyone named Joe and in a committed relationship.

To make matters even worse, Turner and Jonas’ relationship appears to not have ended on the best of terms, though it mostly seems to be nothing but baloney. The couple has come forward at long last, disproving all the raging rumors villainizing both parts of the couple, but confirming the news of the separation. Despite being quite a shock for fans, this has not been the only public relationship that saw its nasty ending involving the second-oldest Jonas sibling. Here are all of his past known relationships that eventually never saw their happy endings.

Mandy VanDuyne (2005)

Photo via Twitter/@archivejoej

Perhaps the earliest report of a relationship in Jonas’ life was his brief relationship with Mandy VanDuyne. According to several sources, the couple dated for only a couple of months in 2005, two years before the Jonas Brothers signed with Hollywood Records. Even if it appears to have only been puppy love, the impact was strong enough for the musical group to name one of their songs “Mandy,” after VanDuyne.

AJ Michalka (2006-2007)

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Radio Disney

Jonas’ first public romance was with none other than another Disney Star, AJ Michalka from AJ & Ally. Michalka was a well-known figure at the time and much like the Jonas Brothers, she and her sister were both signed to Hollywood Records and participated in several Disney Channel programs and films of the time. The duo spent plenty of time together after touring together in the Living Room Tour in 2006, sharing several loving pictures of themselves. This too appeared to be a short-lived love, as the young couple called it quits that same year.

Amelia Than-Aye (2007)

Photo via Tumblr/@jonasgirlfriends

Labeled by fans as Jonas’ “most mysterious ex,” Amelia Than-Aye dated the singer in 2007, though that too was a brief fling. Than-Aye is an Australian model who was oftentimes seen among Disney circles taking pictures with several of the young channel stars – like Miley Cyrus (who was infamously dating Nick Jonas at the time), and of course, all of the Jonas brothers. The couple allegedly met on MySpace through Jonas’ ex-girlfriend VanDuyne, but only after a few months, their relationship also ended.

Taylor Swift (2008)

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Between 2007 and 2008, there were plenty of rumors regarding Jonas’ relationship status, but it wouldn’t be until June 2008 that the actor would confirm his relationship with the songstress. The famous duo dated when they were around 19 years old, from June 2008 until they infamously broke up that exact year, through a 27-second voicemail that Jonas sent Swift. Although their breakup was not amicable, nowadays the couple appears to get along just fine, even if it means no more songs like “Better Than Revenge.”

Camilla Belle (2008-2009)

Photo by Chris Wolf/FilmMagic

Even after his very public breakup with the up-and-coming superstar Swift, Jonas did not have enough public relationships with stars. In 2008, Camilla Belle starred in the Jonas Brothers’ “Lovebug” music video, and rumor has it, that’s when the singer fell over heels for the actress and promptly decided to break things off with Swift. The couple was first seen together in October, and just when fans believed Belle would become Jonas’ forever girl, the couple called it quits in July 2009.

Demi Lovato (2010)

Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage

Perhaps Jonas’ most infamous public relationship after Swift and Turner is with none other than Demi Lovato. The Disney duo starred in Camp Rock in 2008, but it wouldn’t be until the second installment of the series that the stars would publicly date, extending their on-screen romance to the real world. With millions of fans across the globe and as two of the most prominent Disney stars of the time, the couple’s fame instantly gained momentum, with their breakup being just as televised as their short-lived relationship. Months after declaring their relationship, the couple broke things off, but remain very amicably friends.

Ashley Green (2010-2011)

Photo by Kent Phillips/Disney via Getty Images

This lengthy list of girlfriends continues in 2010, with Ashley Green now joining the roster. Jonas and Green’s romance dates back to July 2010, just as the actress basked in the popularity surge hailing from Twilight. According to Green, the duo had met via a mutual friend in London and sparks immediately flew between them. The actress quickly became fans’ favorite contender for Jonas’ possible future, but once again that would prove nothing but faint hope, as the couple ended their relationship in March 2011, also remaining friendly afterward.

Natasha Ho (2012)

Photo via JustJared

Between 2011 and 2012, Jonas sparked plenty of rumors of his dating life. Each week, he appeared to be meeting different potential candidates for love, without exactly committing to anyone – until Natasha Ho came around. Albeit fans cannot pinpoint a date for the start of their romance, the model and the singer were seen holding hands in July of 2012, confirming Jonas had finally settled down after living his life to the fullest. However, that would too be short-lived, since that same month the couple would end their brief romance.

Blanda Eggenschwiler (2012-2014)

Photo by Paul Redmond/WireImage

Jonas’ first long-term relationship was with Blanda Eggenschwiler, a graphic designer and model from Switzerland. The couple was first spotted together in September 2012, but it wouldn’t be until a few months after that fans would piece the puzzle back together and discover the singer was no longer single. For almost two years, Eggenschwiler and Jonas would often attend events together and take family vacations as a couple, with many believing — once again — that they were meant to last. And while that is true (they did last more than any of Jonas’ previous relationships), in August 2014 they amicably parted ways.

Gigi Hadid (2015)

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Global Lyme Alliance

Next in line on the famous superstar girlfriend roster is none other than the supermodel extravaganza – Gigi Hadid. They dated for a few months in 2015, but considering their fame and momentum, one could definitely think they dated for far longer than that – call it the Mandela Effect or whatever. In fact, the couple met during a Grammys event, when Jonas asked Hadid out for the first time. The model at the time declined — as she was 14 and Jonas was already 20 — but years later, they would once again meet back up, even if briefly. The couple only dated for a few months until Hadid broke things off with Jonas, not long before officiating her relationship with Zayn Malik.

Sophie Turner (2016-2023)

Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Last (but certainly not least), is Turner. As the first and only person to officially snatch Jonas off the market, Turner and Jonas were quickly labeled one of the coolest IT couples in Hollywood. The duo met in 2016 and about a year later, they publicly officiated their relationship, announcing their engagement not long after. Despite their age difference — Turner was 23, while Jonas was 30 by the time they got married — the couple went on to have two children together until it all came crashing down this year. We still don’t know any of the nitty gritty details, but something tells me it will not be a pretty.

After this surprisingly lengthy list, here’s to hoping no one ever comments on Swift’s allegedly long relationship list ever again.