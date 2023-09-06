Sophie Turner getting blamed for her divorce completely backfires against Joe Jonas

The Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner drama has no conclusion in sight. In fact, it seems like the divorce reports may have just been the tip of the iceberg in this relationship.

Just a few days ago, reports about the pair’s divorce started making the rounds online, to the disappointment of some fans of the two. Soon after, claims that Jonas has been in contact with divorce lawyers came to give more legitimacy to the rumors, but the story doesn’t end there. While the most loyal fans mourn the relationship, news outlets like TMZ and Page Six have been coming forward with more and more reports on the subject, citing unnamed sources that have a lot to say on the matter.

Despite claims that Jonas attempted to “salvage” the marriage but ultimately “had to take what he felt was the best course of action for his girls,” public opinion about the singer is now taking a negative turn. Most folks believe that this is nothing more than an attempt from Jonas’ PR team to spin the story in favor, since whoever speaks first typically tends to control the narrative.

Of course, there’s no telling if Jonas’ team is actually behind these claims, but if true, it’s clearly not having the desired effect. People consider this to be an obvious ploy to tarnish Turner’s image and blame her for the split, by painting her as an unfit mother.

Pretty clear this very chatty “source” is working overtime trying to destroy Sophie Turners image while making Joe appear as a saint. https://t.co/ePa9DWlfBj pic.twitter.com/HQb3PWtfH6 — LGBTShippers™ (Mrs Moonie) 🏳️‍🌈🦁 (@LgbtShippers) September 6, 2023

i love joe jonas as much as the next girlie but between drinking on stage and doing his little dj events you cannot tell me he doesn't party l o l



this is just a bad attempt at framing sophie to be some careless mother and that's not it for me!! https://t.co/iOti90mffm — kelsey barnes (@kelseyjbarnes) September 5, 2023

I wonder what he did that was so bad that he has to get ahead of it and push the “Sophie Turner is an unfit and bad mother” narrative. — 𝐒𝐮𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐚🕊️❥𝕾𝖙𝖆𝖓✰ᵇᵘⁿⁿʸ✰ (@Suvarna_17) September 6, 2023

Unlike what these reports lead us to believe, Turner and Jonas claim that the divorce was a mutual decision, as per their joint statement on Instagram. The two also address the “speculative narratives” regarding this matter, reaffirming that the choice to end their relationship was a united one.

Whatever the case may be, the damage to Jonas’ reputation seems to be already done. People are unlikely to dismiss the initial reports as simply coming from poorly informed insiders and are even less likely to forget how many times this type of situation occurs.

Now, until one or both parties give us more information about what led to the conclusion of their romance, folks will keep wondering what truly went down behind the scenes. And speculating about whether or not Jonas is the bad guy here, naturally. Only time will tell, though.