Are Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum really engaged?

This stays between us, okay? I don’t want this to turn into a whole thing. But the thing is? Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz? They do very much appear to be engaged.

This comes to us via sources. Not just sources – multiple sources – speaking with the good folks at People.

The way they tell it, this whole lurid affair began back in 2021, when Tatum and Kravitz met during the casting process for Kravitz’s upcoming directorial debut. Confirmation of their fondness for practicing kissing one another came in the summer of that year.

Flash forward to October 2023, when the couple was spotted exiting a Halloween party in a Rosemary’s Baby couple’s costume, dressed as Rosemary Woodhouse (Kravitz) and a giant baby (Tatum). Eagle-eyed onlookers noticed that Kravitz appeared to be wearing a mammoth engagement ring, the kind that better fits the narrative “two massive celebrities got engaged” than “woman is driven mad by suspicions of satanic cult activity in her New York apartment.” If this was part of the costume, it was a head-scratcher.

Hearing the call of a million curious looky-lous, People stepped up, confirming that they had been informed that Tatum, 43, and Kravitz, 34, are well on their way to matrimonial domesticity.

If everything goes according to plan, this will be Tatum’s second wedding, following his separation from actress Jenna Dewan in 2019 after a decade of marriage. It will also mark marriage number two for Kravitz, who married The Neon Demon actor Karl Glusman in 2019. They separated two years later in 2021.