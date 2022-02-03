What is Demi Lovato up to now?

When an artist is as talented and charismatic as Demi Lovato, it’s easy to understand why people want to know what they’re up to. Keeping up with Lovato is fairly easy, since they keep their Instagram posts updated regularly. One of the biggest pieces of news for Lovato is their recent 2022 Grammy nomination for the song “Met Him Last Night,” featuring Ariana Grande. Lovato is all about activism, reminding their fans to vote, discussing the Black Lives Matter movement, and better understanding the way the world works. Here’s what you should know about what Lovato‘s up to now.

Demi Lovato’s Disney Channel start

Being part of the Disney Channel is a huge part of Lovato‘s history in the Hollywood industry. Disney Channel is typically seen as one of the biggest places for child stars to make a name for themselves. Lovato isn’t the only celeb who took this path. Miley Cyrus, Zendaya, Hilary Duff, and several other young starlets became super popular after landing the leading roles on popular Disney Channel shows. That happened to also be the case for Lovato who starred in the Camp Rock movie franchise from 2008 to 2010 alongside the Jonas Brothers. They also landed the leading role in the show Sonny with a Chance for two seasons, a show about a teenage girl making her way in Los Angeles while dealing with divas and co-worker friction. Demi also snagged a part in Princess Protection Program, opposite their best friend at the time Selena Gomez.

Demi Lovato’s love life

Is Lovato currently dating anyone right now? It looks like they’re totally single. They do have a super interesting relationship history, though. In 2009, Lovato was involved with Miley Cyrus‘s older brother, Trace Cyrus, for several months. Unfortunately, the four-year age gap between them made things difficult for their budding romance. At the time, he suggested that something might be able to work out between them in the future, but that never happened. Lovato dated Cody Linley briefly in 2008, but the romance was extremely short-lived. He described their first date to Seventeen Magazine saying, “I was going to be picking Demi up around 7 pm, and I didn’t get to pick her up until like 9. I had an audition in downtown Hollywood, and after my audition, my car broke down in like the worst place. It was really the most up-and-down night of my life.” Was it his car troubles that got in the way of a possible relationship?

Who did Demi Lovato date next?

After that, Lovato started dating their co-star Joe Jonas. The relationship didn’t spark up until two years after the first Camp Rock movie was filmed, but after three months of dating, they decided it would be better for them to just be friends. Lovato met Wilmer Valderrama when they were 17 years old, but their relationship didn’t blossom until they turned 18. They dated from 2010 to 2016 and at the time, they described the connection as being “love at first sight.” Regardless of how close they once were, it still did not last. in 2018, Lovato started dating a fashion brand founder named Henry Levy. They called it quits after four short months though.

What about Demi Lovato’s most recent partners?

In 2019, Lovato went on a couple of dates with Mike Johnson, a former contestant from The Bachelorette. They weren’t too pleased about how Mike discussed their relationship with the press so it was over before it even started. They started dating Austin Wilson for a few months that same year, but due to conflicting lifestyles, the relationship wasn’t built to last. The most recent partner Lovato had was with Max Ehrich, and they actually ended up getting engaged! The real reason for the split hasn’t been made public but there’s a lot of speculation that his former crushes on Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande are the reasons why.

Demi Lovato’s acting and music career

Getting started on Disney Channel was only the beginning for Lovato who ended up going super far in both the acting and music industry. Some might say Lovato‘s music career is far more impressive than their acting career! Lovato briefly appeared in a few episodes of Glee, where they played Naya Rivera’s love interest for a bit. They also appeared in the comedy musical Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams. Lovato lent their voice to one of the characters in Smurfs: The Lost Village in 2017. To be more specific, Lovato voiced the leading role of Smurfette! In terms of music, they’ve released seven studio albums, two video albums, and two soundtrack albums over the course of their career. One of their biggest songs is called “Heart Attack,” and it premiered on radios in 2013. Lovato hasn’t released any new music in 2021, though. In terms of movies, Lovato did release a four-part documentary called Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil in 2021 to better discuss their personal life, personal struggles, and career.

Demi Lovato released ‘Unidentified With Demi Lovato’

Lovato partnered with Peacock to release an interesting new series consisting of four episodes focused on the discovery of UFOs. Interestingly enough, the idea of finding aliens is something Lovato is very intrigued by. In all four episodes, they go on a quest to uncover the truth about aliens and UFOs sightings across the United States. In each episode, Lovato questions alien existence with their friend and sister while seeking out information from researchers who have a wealth of knowledge to give. Lovato revealed in the series that they’ve had an out-of-body Alien abduction experience that took place in 2020.

Demi Lovato‘s current net worth

As of now, Lovato has a net worth of $40 million. Their success as a solo music artist and actor has obviously gone a long way. When Lovato was only 16 years old, they purchased their family an $1.88 million home in the Los Angeles area. Just a few short years later, they spent another $2.25 million on a second compound in Sherman Oaks, California. Fast forward to 2020, and Lovato was willing to put down another $7 million for a brand new mansion in Studio City. Lovato is just as active today as they’ve always been.