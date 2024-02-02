Why is Miley Cyrus causing a Twitter uproar? Her ‘she is coming’ moment, explained

On Feb 2., 2024, Miley Cyrus mysteriously changed her profile picture on social media, suggesting a new project may be on the way and causing “She is coming” to trend on X, a reference to the title of her second EP, released in 2019.

It’s not clear exactly what’s going on with Miley, who is known to change her look, or what the striking new photos of Miley wearing nothing but sunglasses, a bikini, and heels might portend, but according to “Smilers,” as Miley fans are called, “New music new album incoming new era,” like one comment said. Similar pictures also showed up on Miley’s website.

Miley’s also up for record, song, and album of the year at the 2024 Grammys. According to the comment section, the timing of the photo release might relate to the awards ceremony. Or, as one comment said, “[S]o true queen confirm that you’re going to the Grammys.”

Miley left fans not knowing if they’re coming or going

miley posting this pic with NO caption… oh shes hinting at something omfggg pic.twitter.com/R3LJgY3f8Y — she is coming 💋 (@MILEYDI0R) February 2, 2024 @MileyDior/X

For now, the striking new Miley snaps shared online without caption or comment remain a mystery. But Miley fans wasted no time sharing their excitement for whatever the sing may have in store.

miley updating all her socials + website?!?! wtf is happening pic.twitter.com/b8R6HJWzow — she is coming 💋 (@MILEYDI0R) February 2, 2024 @MileyDior/X

Miley’s last full-length album, Endless Summer Vacation, came out in 2023, yielding the star six Grammy nods. In response to those nominations, Cyrus spoke directly to her followers on X:

“To my Smilers – I celebrate YOU today. Your joy is my bliss. My team + all of my collaborators are irreplaceable & priceless pieces of this puzzle. I love you all. Thank you for making my Endless Summer Vacation so sweet.” via Billboard

Whatever Miley’s hot new look might signal, it’s likely not a tour. She hasn’t toured since 2014, and in 2023, she said on TikTok she may never tour again but play festivals and one-off concerts instead.